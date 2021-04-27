Man (45) dies following crash in Mallow Co Cork

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following a fatal crash which claimed the life of a 45-year-old man on the main Mallow to Killarney Road in North Cork this afternoon.

The man, whose name won’t be released until all next of kin are notified but is from the Newmarket area, was fatally injured when he crashed as he was driving west along the N72 towards Kanturk.

It’s understood that the man’s Landcruiser jeep veered across the main road on to its incorrect side and hit a ditch. No other vehicle was involved in the collision and there were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The emergency services were alerted and paramedics attended, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene before his body was removed to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem examination on Wednesday.

Diversions

Gardaí closed the road and put diversions in place to allow a Garda Forensic Crash Investigator examine the scene before the vehicle was removed to be examined by a Garda PSV Inspector.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the crash to come forward and say they are particularly anxious to speak to any road users who were in the area at the time and may have camera footage that can assist their investigation.

Anyone with information on the fatal collision is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.