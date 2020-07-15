Man (27) arrested in relation to murder of Lyra McKee

Police investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee have arrested a 27-year-old man.

He was detained in Derry on Wednesday under the provisions of the Terrorism Act and has been taken to Musgrave police station in Belfast for questioning.

A house in the city was also searched by police.

The 29-year-old journalist and writer was shot dead as she watched a riot in the Creggan area of Derry in April 2019. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the dissident republican group the New IRA was responsible.

Last month police recovered a Hammerli X-Esse pistol and a number of bullets during searches in the Ballymagroarty area of the city, which police said was the gun used to kill Ms McKee.

In February, a 52-year-old man appeared in court in the city charged with her murder.