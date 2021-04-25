Man (22) dies after falling into Co Cork blowhole
Body recovered by rescue divers after accident at cliffs near Garretstown beach
Garretstown Beach, Co Cork. Photograph: Google Street View
A 22-year-old man has died after falling into a blowhole in Co Cork.
The accident happened at cliffs near Garretstown beach.
The man’s body was recovered from the water by rescue divers and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
His body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a postmortem is due to take place. The coast guard and gardai were involved in the operation.
More to follow