Man (22) dies after falling down inlet at Co Cork cliffs

Gardaí have begun an investigation into the death of a 22 year old man from Cork city who died after falling down an inlet in coastal cliffs in west Cork while on a camping trip with friends.

The young man, who is understood to be from Douglas in Cork city, was with a group of friends who were camping on cliffs near Garretstown Beach when he fell down tan inlet at about 11.30pm on Saturday.

The alarm was raised and the Irish Coast Guard Marine Rescue Co-Ordination Centre in Valentia began a rescue operation to try and reach the casualty who had fallen over 10 metres into the sea.

It’s understood the man may have hit some rocks in the fall from the cliff but ended up in the water in the inlet, which is located to the west of Garretstown Beach and west of the Old Head of Kinsale.

A team of volunteers from The Old Head/Seven Heads Coast Guard Unit were assisted by local divers in recovering the young man from the water but he was pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor.

Another member of the 13-strong camping group, a 23-year-old man from Glanmire in Cork city tried to go to his friend’s aid after he fell but he too had to be rescued by the Coast Guard and divers and he was treated at the scene by HSE Paramedics.

He too was taken from the sea by divers and the Coast Guard team and was treated at the scene by HSE Paramedics who had been alerted together with a unit of the Cork County Fire Service.

The 23-year-old Glanmire man was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he was treated for possible hypothermia as a precautionary measure before he was later discharged.

Meanwhile the body of the 22-year-old deceased, whose name will not be released until all next- of-kin are notified, was removed to CUH where a post-mortem will take place on Monday.

Gardaí described the young man’s death as “a tragic accident” and said they will begin preparing a file on the tragedy for an inquest at the West Cork Coroner’s Court later this year.