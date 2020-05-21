Lotto winner makes contact after scooping more than €4m

The winning ticket in the lottery jackpot worth €4,041,306, which was sold in Co Clare, has made contact with National Lottery offices.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was bought in Talty’s Mace Circle K in Lisseycasey, Co Clare, a village with a population of approximately 400 people.

According to the Lottery the winner, who has decided to remain anonymous, is in discussions about formally making the claim once the Covid -19 restrictions are lifted to allow travel to Dublin.

“ We cannot wait to welcome the fifth Lotto jackpot winner of the year to the National Lottery Winner’s Room when it is safer to do so” said a Lottery spokesman.

Cathal Talty, owner of the store which sold the winning ticket said the majority of his trade is from the local community, particularly since the public health emergency.

“Whoever the lucky person is, I’m sure the €4 million will find a good home,” he said.

This was the fifth Lotto jackpot winner of 2020. Since the Lotto game began in 1988 there have been 42 jackpot winners from Clare who have shared more than €64 million in prizes.