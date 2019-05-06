Investigation begins as man’s body discovered in Tallaght house

Gardaí­are investigating the discovery of a body of a man in Tallaght in Co Dublin on Monday.

The man was found at a house in Newhall Court shortly after 4pm. Emergency services and gardaí­attended the scene but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The deceased was understood to be in his 40s and originally from Lithuania.

His body remains at the scene, which was being preserved pending a forensic and technical examination. The Office of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been notified.

The course of the Garda investigation will be determined by the outcome of a postmortem examination.

Inquiries are ongoing.