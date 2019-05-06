Investigation begins as man’s body discovered in Tallaght house
Deceased understood to be in his 40s and originally from Lithuania
The body of a man was found at a house in Newhall Court (general view above), Tallaght, shortly after 4pm. File photograph: Google Street View
Gardaíare investigating the discovery of a body of a man in Tallaght in Co Dublin on Monday.
The man was found at a house in Newhall Court shortly after 4pm. Emergency services and gardaíattended the scene but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The deceased was understood to be in his 40s and originally from Lithuania.
His body remains at the scene, which was being preserved pending a forensic and technical examination. The Office of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been notified.
The course of the Garda investigation will be determined by the outcome of a postmortem examination.
Inquiries are ongoing.