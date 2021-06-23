In The News: Can Jeffrey Donaldson fix the DUP?

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has a new leader for the second time in less than a month. This time it is Jeffrey Donaldson who has been selected by the party to reassert the DUP’s dominance in northern politics and to ensure the party remains the largest in Stormont after Assembly elections which are due to take place within 12 months.

So, who is Jeffrey Donaldson and what are the challenges he faces? How did former leader Edwin Poots get it so badly wrong, losing power after just 21 days in the job, and why is the Irish language such a thorny issue in the politics of the North? On Wednesday’s In The News podcast, Conor Pope talks to The Irish Times northern correspondent Freya McClements, who says the DUP faces an uphill battle to remain Northern Ireland’s most powerful political party.

You can listen to the podcast at the links below:

