Immigration office in Dublin to reopen on Monday

The Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service office at Dublin’s Burgh Quay will reopen on Monday for registrations after closing its doors for more than four months due to public health restrictions.

The closure put first-time immigration permission registrations on hold as photographs and fingerprints are needed to complete the process.

The Minister of State for Law Reform and Immigration, James Browne, said the Dublin office will prioritise customers whose appointments were cancelled when Level 5 restrictions were introduced in December. Registration staff will contact these customers in the coming days to reschedule their appointments, Mr James Browne said.

“The Covid-19 restrictions have been difficult for everyone in the country, including our migrant communities,” Mr Browne said on Thursday.

Members of the public who need to register for immigration permission can now book an appointment online. People from outside the European Economic Area who want to stay in Ireland for longer than 90 days must register with immigration authorities.

Foreign nationals who had valid permission to be in the State at the beginning of the pandemic are covered by the extension of residence permissions until September 20th of this year.

Despite the rolling visa renewals since the immigration offices closed, people were having trouble with employment due to a lack of physical documentation.

Non-EU citizens living in Dublin who needed to renew their visas have since July been able to complete the entire process online.

Registrations and permission renewals outside of the capital are processed by the Garda National Immigration Bureau through local Garda stations.

The Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service has also recently unveiled a new customer service helpdesk to deal with queries more rapidly.