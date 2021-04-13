‘He’ll be missed’: Locals turn out to say goodbye to popular shopkeeper

Local people in Drumcondra, north Dublin paid a final tribute to shopkeeper Akram Hussein, ahead of his body being transported back to his family in Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The hearse carrying his body stopped for a number of minutes outside the Centra store where he had worked, as a crowd had gathered to pay their respects.

The 45-year-old shopkeeper, who was originally from Bangladesh, had been working at the Centra store in Drumcondra for over 15 years.

Mr Hussein died earlier this month after chasing a youth who had robbed a number of items from the store. He fell ill shortly afterwards and was taken to the Mater Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on April 4th.

Mr Hussein is understood to have a 14-year-old son and wife living in Bangladesh, where he will be brought for burial.

Clare Gormley placing an image of shopkeeper Akram Hussein into the hearse. Photograph: Maxpix

Peggy Groarke, who owns the Centra store with her husband Nathy, said the local community had arranged for the hearse to stop outside the Centra store before travelling to the airport.

“All the staff turned out, even the people who were working later in the evening. He was a huge loss to the Drumcondra area,” she said.

People stood outside the shop to show their appreciation for the shopkeeper, who was well known and liked within the area, she said. A framed picture of Mr Hussein, with an adorning Irish tricolour pin, was placed by the coffin.

Clare Gormley, holding an photograph of shopkeeper Akram Hussein. Photograph: Maxpix

“It was lovely. If he could have seen it he’d be very happy,” Ms Groarke said.

“He would be outside the shop chatting to people, always helping older people with their shopping, and he was great with children. He’ll be missed,” she said.

A bereavement fund to support the family of Mr Hussein has raised nearly €40,000 in online donations in the last week.