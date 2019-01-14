Gardaí issue appeal over missing Galway man

Relatives and friends are very concerned about a Galway man who has been missing for the last five days.

The last confirmed sighting of Robert Murray (25) was last Wednesday evening around the Spanish Arch area of Galway city.

There was also an unconfirmed sighting of him on Thursday around Brown Thomas in Shop Street, Galway.

A social media campaign trying to find him has attracted more than 100,000 views in just two days with hundreds of people seeking to join the campaign to find him.

Mr Murray is described as (178cm) 5ft 10in tall of thin build with black hair. When he was was last seen he was wearing black trousers and a khaki-green jacket.

James Fahey, who set up the Facebook page, “Let’s Find Rob Murray!”, said his disappearance was completely out of character.

Mr Murray worked in a local garage in Salthill and lived with his mother.

“He would definitely contact his mother [Mary] at least. He has always done that before if he was going somewhere,” he said.

“He is a lovely guy, very popular around the town. He enjoyed his parties and his music festivals.

“He was very much loved which you can see from the response to our appeal.”

So far volunteers have been putting up posters around Galway city in an attempt to find him.

Waterways around Oranmore were searched on Sunday and further searches of the waterways around Galway are planned this week.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact gardaí at Galway Garda station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.