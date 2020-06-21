Funeral of Det Garda Colm Horkan told he was ‘one of nature’s gentlemen’

Detective Garda Colm Horkan, who was shot dead while on duty last week, was a “good man” and “one of nature’s gentlemen”, his funeral has heard.

The funeral of the 49-year-old garda, who died in Castlerea, Co Roscommon, late on Wednesday night, began at St James’s Church, Charlestown, Co Mayo at 12 noon on Sunday.

Chief celebrant of the Mass Monsignor Tommy Johnston, parish priest of Charlestown, described Det Gda Horkan as a man who was “dearly loved and respected in the community”.

He said the gunshots that rang out on Wednesday “echoed not just in the town of Castlerea but right across the country, spreading a story of tragedy and sadness and the loss of life of a Detective Garda” .

In his homily, Msgr Johnston described how hundreds of people lined the streets on Friday night in a “walk of welcome” as Mr Horkan’s body was brought home.

“Old and young gathered for that walk with the various teams, senior and underage, women and men flanking the hearse and the following cars, a silent salute for a man whose voice was gentle and his approach respectful,” Msgr Johnston said. “That gentleness and respect earned the good will of so many and endeared him to young and old.”

He urged the public to not only pray farewell to Colm but also to pray for his family and friends who mourn his passing.

“We sympathise with his Dad, Marty, his brothers Brendan, Aidan, Paraic, Dermot and his sister Deirdre, his nephews, nieces, his sisters-in-law and aunts and uncles, his colleagues in the Garda Síochána, the community of Charlestown, his home, and the communities of Ballagahaderren and Castlerea where he served,” he said.

“Service is such an apt word for Colm for he truly was a man of service, dedicated and diligent. Colm loved his life as a guard and gave it his complete commitment.”

Monsignor Johnston said Covid-19 has highlighted the importance and work of front line workers, particularly members of the gardai. He thanked the gardai for their commitment and dedication, adding: “Long may we be blessed by men and women of true dedication and service, men like Colm Horkan.”

He added that death often brings questions, and that many people are questioning why this has happened.

“In the case of Colm, questions have us wonder why did this tragedy happen, why did Colm die, why was this life which had so much to offer taken away so soon. I cannot answer those questions, but it seems when God takes the young he takes only the very best.”

Det Gda Colm Horkan was 49-years-old and 24-year veteran of the force.

Monsignor Johnston concluded his homily by reading out a tribute to Det Gda Horkan, which was penned by an unnamed friend.

“Colm was a cherished member of our community, a brother to everyone, young and old. We grew up together, played together and performed in school plays together. Now we are in shock and deep mourning. We are heartbroken for Colm’s family, colleagues and many, many friends,” the tribute said.

“It will take a long, long time for our community to come to terms with this senseless act of violence against our brother, Colm. Now Colm is God’s right-hand-man, his very best wingman. Now we ask God, surrounded by all the saints and angels in heaven, to wrap Colm in His arms, to comfort and console Colm’s family, colleagues and many, many friends, near and far.”

Det Gda Horkan’s remains were removed from the family home on Sunday morning arriving at St James’s Church for concelebrated funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mourners will follow social distancing guidelines as per HSE guidelines.

Bishop-elect of the Diocese of Achonry Paul Dempsey; Father Dermot Meehan, Diocesan Administrator; Monsignor John Doherty; and Father Joe Kennedy CP, Garda Chaplain, will concelebrate this Mass.

The national flag is being at half-mast as a mark of respect to Det Gda Horkan. One minute’s silence will be observed at Garda Headquarters and at all Garda Stations around the country where current and past members of an Garda Síochána are invited to attend.

President Michael D Higgins will lead a memorial service on the grounds of his residence at Aras an Uachtarain in Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

At each Garda station, the station party will parade in front of the station and will be brought to attention at noon to observe a minute’s silence.

The funeral is being live-streamed at mcnmedia.tv/camera/charlestown and on RTE News Now.

Gardaí line the streets of Charlestown, Co Mayo for the funeral of Garda Colm Horkan. Photograph: Conor Gallagher.

On Friday, hundreds of people gathered in Mayo and Roscommon to pay their respects to Det Gda Horkan. There were emotional scenes in Ballaghaderreen in Roscommon as the hearse carrying the remains of Mr Horkan made its way through the town towards his home in Charlestown.

The cortege was flanked by gardaí on motorcycles, while people lined the streets where Det Gda Horkan had worked for several years. Floral tributes were left outside Ballaghaderreen Garda station. There were similar scenes late on Friday night in Charlestown as hundreds of people lined the streets as the hearse passed by.

One man , Stephen Silver, 43, from Aughaward, Foxford in Co Mayo, was remanded in custody on Friday night charged with Det Gda Horkan’s murder.