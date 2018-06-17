Fr Anthony Gaughan wins Kerry Association in Dublin arts award

Listowel-born historian and author Fr Anthony Gaughan is to receive this year’s Kerry Association in Dublin arts award.

Association chairwoman Keelin Kissane said the awards’ committee had chosen Fr Gaughan because of his long and distinguished literary career.

“It is no surprise, perhaps, that he comes from a great literary part of Kerry which has produced so many great writers over the decades,’’ she said.

Fr Gaughan, a former parish priest in the Archdiocese of Dublin, has written biographies of Irish historical figures, a history of Listowel, and has contributed more than 95 articles to professional journals.

His books include Austin Stack: Portrait of a Separatist and Alfred O’Rahilly:Controversialist. He has written two memoirs, At the Coalface and Recollections of a Writer by Accident.

Fr Gaughan will be presented with his award by RTÉ broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan at a reception in the National Library, Dublin next Wednesday.

The awards’ committee is chaired by former minister for the arts Jimmy Deenihan and its secretary is association member Marion Walsh.