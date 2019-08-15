Flights at Shannon Airport suspended after passenger jet fire

Flights have been suspended at Shannon Airport after a passenger jet had to be evacuated on the runway after smoke was seen coming from its landing gear.

It is understood the Omni Air International jet Boeing 767-300 was about to depart when the crew had to return to the terminal.

Omni Air International is a civilian airline that transports personnel for the United State’s military.

While the aircraft was taxiing along the runway, smoke was spotted by air traffic controllers who alerted the flight crew.

Passengers and crew left the jet via two emergency slides on the right side of the plane.

Airport fire crews were scrambled and extinguished the fire.

The only operational runway at Shannon has been closed. All operations have been suspended.

In a Twitter post, the airport said: “Due to an incident at the airport all flights have been temporarily suspended.”

An updated post later confirmed: “We can confirm that an incident has occurred at Shannon Airport involving a Boeing 763 aircraft. Emergency services are in attendance. All passengers and crew have disembarked. Airport operations temporarily suspended.”