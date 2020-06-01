Dublin Zoo to reopen on Tuesday with a new booking system

Access limited to one-way tour around safari trail while adhering to social distancing

Amomg the new animals at the zoo are a male southern white rhinoceros calf. Photograph: The Irish Times

Dublin Zoo is to reopen on Tuesday with a new, one-way system and with a limited capacity.

In a tweet on Monday, the zoo said its safari trail allows people to see most of the animals while also adhering to social distancing rules.

Among the animals that can be seen on the trail are Asian elephants, South American tapirs, chimpanzees, the troop of Western lowland gorillas, Southern white rhinos (including the male rhino calf), zebras, California sea lions, Humboldt penguins and Asian lions.

The zoo said access will be limited and required pre-booked tickets for access.

Tickets went on sale on Monday.