Dublin Zoo to reopen on Tuesday with a new booking system

Dublin Zoo is to reopen on Tuesday with a new, one-way system and with a limited capacity.

In a tweet on Monday, the zoo said its safari trail allows people to see most of the animals while also adhering to social distancing rules.

We are delighted to announce that Dublin Zoo will reopen its doors on June 2nd.



Following a new one-way route, Dublin Zoo's #OutdoorSafariTrail allows you the peace of mind to safely visit the Zoo.



Tickets are limited & must be prebooked online, here

https://t.co/NZeIhmVvxA pic.twitter.com/hzv1wusN8C — Dublin Zoo (@DublinZoo) June 1, 2020

Among the animals that can be seen on the trail are Asian elephants, South American tapirs, chimpanzees, the troop of Western lowland gorillas, Southern white rhinos (including the male rhino calf), zebras, California sea lions, Humboldt penguins and Asian lions.

The zoo said access will be limited and required pre-booked tickets for access.

Tickets went on sale on Monday.