Donnelly hopes AstraZeneca vaccination suspension will be ‘very short’

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said he hopes the suspension of the use of AstraZeneca vaccine, which has delayed the vaccination of around 30,000 people in the State, will be for a “very short period”.

Use of the vaccine in the Republic was suspended yesterday as a “precautionary step” after reports of serious blood clotting events in four adults in Norway.

AstraZeneca has said there is no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism among the 17 million people vaccinated across Europe.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday that its advisory panel was reviewing reports related to the vaccine, but there was no evidence that any health incidents were caused by the shot.

The WHO said it would update the public immediately with any findings or “unlikely changes” to its current recommendations. “As of today, there is no evidence that the incidents are caused by the vaccine and it is important that vaccination campaigns continue so that we can save lives and stem severe disease from the virus,” a spokesman said.

A number of other countries, including the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Thailand have halted use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine.

Mr Donnelly this morning said he had not hesitation temporarily halting the administration of the the AstraZeneca vaccine.

He said the public wanted clinical leaders to take a “very safety conscious, cautious approach”.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac), which recommended the move, and the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) had acted “decisively and quickly”, he said.

Mr Donnelly told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland programme he hopes the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will report back later this week clearing the vaccine for use, so the suspension would be a “very short period”.

Very high risk

Before the suspension, about 10,000 healthcare workers and 20,000 people aged 16 to 69 deemed to be very high risk due to underlying conditions were expecting to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine this week.

Mr Donnelly said “pretty close” to all of the 30,000 people affected by the AstraZeneca suspension will be vaccinated in March, although some faced waiting until April.

Mr Donnelly said there was capacity in the system to vaccinate those affected by the suspension of AstraZeneca, alongside other cohorts.

The HSE’s chief clinical officer, Dr Colm Henry, said he understood that public confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine would be “rattled” by the pause in its use. However, a robust investigation by the EMA would strengthen confidence in the vaccine, he said.

“This is a pause, it is disappointing, it is a set back for the programme – it’s not stopping, it’s just a pause,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

Immunologist Paul Moynagh told the same programme that it was prudent to allow the EMA to reach its decision as doubt had been created and public confidence had to be re-established.

Prof Moynagh pointed out that 11 million doses of AstraZeneca had been used in the UK and a further five million in Europe and no safety signals had arisen. Some cases of blood clotting conditions had arisen in Denmark and, while they did not appear to be connected, the EMA had exercised a judgment call. He hoped that the “pause” would be lifted quickly.

Dr Henry said the core aim of the vaccination programme was to create herd immunity and protect the vulnerable; to do that, confidence was important and it had been prudent to pause the use of AstraZeneca as other countries, such as Holland, had done.

Assessment

The HSE’s chief executive, Paul Reid, has also defended Niac’s decision to pause the use of AstraZeneca. The HPRA would be working with the EMA on the assessment which would further enhance Ireland’s reputation for progressing cautiously, he said.

Mr Reid said the number of people in the new Cohort 4 group who were vaccinated last week was between 4,000 and 5,000.

Significant numbers had been planned for Sunday, but they had been deferred because of the pause.

The target for last week had been 10,000. Still, Mr Reid told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland: “We’re progressing quite well.”

Mr Reid said that the positive signs were “really strong” about the success of the vaccine programme among health care workers. The numbers of positive cases in that group had been reduced from 16 per cent to 3 per cent and the numbers returning to work were “very good,” he added.

To date 200,000 healthcare workers have received their first dose and 90,000 have received their second dose, Mr Reid said.

According to the HSE, 426,819 first doses had been administered by Thursday, while 162,693 people had received their second dose. The vast majority of doses given have been the Pfizer-BioNTech, while 117,507 AstraZeneca doses had been administered by Thursday.

Meanwhile, 86 people with Covid-19 were in intensive care units on Sunday evening, an increase of one on the previous day. There were 360 people with the virus in hospitals on Monday morning, 11 more than on Sunday and 20 more than Saturday, when Covid-19 hospitalisations reached their lowest rate since December 29th.

On Sunday the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) announced 384 new cases of coronavirus and no further deaths. The median age of cases is 31 years and 73 per cent are under 45.