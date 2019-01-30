Dart services resume between Greystones and Dalkey
Irish Rail had earlier warned of delays due to ‘train failure’ at Killiney station
Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Dart services have resumed between Greystones and Dalkey after an earlier “train failure” at Killiney, Irish Rail has said.
Delays of up to 15 minutes remain, but Irish Rail said it expects these to ease shortly.
Separately, Sligo to Dublin and Longford to Dublin services were experiencing delays earlier on Wednesday morning due to frozen points on the lines.