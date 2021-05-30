Coronavirus: 374 new cases reported as Varadkar warns of possibility of fourth wave

A further 374 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the State on Sunday as the Tánaiste warned the possibility of a fourth wave of the virus could affect the further re-opening of society and the economy.

Leo Varadkar said “increased socialisation across the summer, and this Indian variant or even the Vietnamese variant which we’re reading about now” could cause a fourth wave.

Vaccination will make the difference between this and the third wave “but the problem is only 20 per cent of our population is fully vaccinated. “So what we’re targeting now is to get over 60 per cent - 2.5 million people fully vaccinated by the end of July, that’s where we need to be.”

The Government will assess the epidemiological situation at the end of June “before giving the final green light”. He said “that’s always been the case that we review the situation before D-day”.

The Tánaiste said on RTÉ’s This Week programme that the decisions on re-opening in June, July and August “were made on foot of public health advice from Nphet and the CMO” on the basis of a “low to moderate risk”.

The review at the end of June will be based on the levels of the virus, the vaccination programme, the impact of the variants and the levels of hospitalisation.

Speaking about the concerns chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan raised about the large crowds in Dublin city centre on Saturday evening, Mr Varadkar said “people are allowed to meet up outdoors and if anything we’re encouraging people to meet up outdoors rather than indoors, but it’s still supposed to be three households.”

“Those scenes were not the kind of things that we want to see but I would caveat that by saying that, you know, I do understand that people have had a really tough couple of months, haven’t been able to see family and friends, the weather is good” and people are going to get outdoors.

He added that “people don’t get as annoyed about indoors because we don’t see it”.

Latest figures show that as of midnight on Saturday there were 99 Covid-19 patients in the country’s hospitals, with 35 of those in ICU.

The Department of Health said the daily case number may change due to future data validation.

The CEO of the HSE Paul Reid said the vaccination programme was making “great headway” with over 1 million people vaccinated in May and a total of 2.7 million vaccines administered.

In a message posted on Twitter he said 50 per cent of the adult population has had one dose and close to 20 per cent of people have had a second dose. “Reduced illness, sickness, mortality and a massive take-up,” he noted.

Digital certificate

Earlier, Minister of State for European Affairs Thomas Byrne said the digital green certificate is the best potential way to reduce delays at airports for people travelling within the EU.

Responding to reports that the Cabinet had been warned of delays of up to 10 hours at airports as non-essential air travel prepares to return from July 19th Mr Byrne said “if we didn’t have the digital green certificate I can absolutely see why those delays would happen”.

He said that “currently people are showing a piece of paper or an email and people are looking at it, querying whether this is the correct certificate or result” and there is “massive scope for delay”.

Mr Byrne said he had experience of it travelling to Brussels and MEPs had reported difficulties as they tried to get to the Belgian capital through different routes because of poor connections. It is “chaotic” as people look for “bits of paper”.

But with the digital Covid certificate “there is a standardised way of looking at things - and its’ a very simple extra check, just like a passport, or boarding pass in a standard form”.

“I think that is the best potential to reduce delays,” he said on Newstalk’s On the Record with Gavan Reilly on Sunday.

The digital Covid certificate is aimed to help EU residents demonstrate whether they have been vaccinated when travelling within the bloc. The system has been developed at the insistence of member states that are economically reliant on tourism in the hope it will help to ease travel restrictions.

Traffic lights

Mr Byrne said they are going to try and have as best as possible co-ordination of that and the European Council of Ministers will recommend the re-introduction of the old traffic lights system.

The rules are all different in almost every member state but he hoped over the next month they could get them harmonised as much as possible.

He added that the French government has invited health and European affairs ministers members to a meeting on Tuesday and to look at travel restrictions and travel into EU.

The new system comes into effect in the EU on July 1st and member states have six weeks to have it in place but Ireland will implement it on July 19th.

The green certificate will also come in paper form but he believed most people would use the App which would have three certificates – one for those vaccinated against the virus, one for those who have a negative PCR test, and one for those who have recovered from Covid-19.

He said “the only difficulty with the system is it depends on the rules in your own country and rules in the country you want to visit”.

But he said that “as vaccination progresses and as numbers go down it is likely there will be a common set of standards” while currently there are different rules for all those systems.