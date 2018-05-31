Burning lorry on M50 causes severe traffic disruption

There is significant traffic disruption in parts of Dublin after a lorry caught fire on the M50, forcing the closure of one northbound lane.

The burning vehicle is just past Junction 13 and was reported shortly after 3pm on Thursday.

Emergency services on scene at a truck fire N'bound before J13. All lanes are currently blocked. #m50safety pic.twitter.com/q52vciFQ2j — M50 Dublin (@M50Dublin) May 31, 2018

Gardaí said while one lane is open there are significant traffic delays in the area.

Northbound motorists are being advised to exit the M50 at Junction 15 or 16 and re join the M50 at Junction 12 where possible.

More to follow.