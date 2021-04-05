Bridge Notes: Galway’s online congress attracts strong fields

Galway’s online congress held over the weekend attracted strong fields that included a number of out-of-state competitors in the main events.

Victory in the congress pair competition went to the many times Irish champion Michael MacDonagh and former world senior champion, USA-based Pat McDevitt. Noreen Pender and Huey Daly were second while the cross-channel partnership of Paul Denning and Daniel McIntosh were third.

Area masters: 1. Joe Carroll, Marie Callanan; 2. Paul and Helena Redmond; 3. Horst Rosler, Marie O’Sulivan. Swiss pairs: 1. David Scannell, Eoin MacNeill; 2. Peter Goodman, Aoife MacHale; 3. Thomas MacCormac, Ellis Feigenbaum.

Intermediate Swiss: 1. Philomena O’Connor, Denise Cassidy; 2. Maria Lynch, Mary Gannon; 3. Clare and Isabel Burke.

Mixed: 1. Bríd Kemple, Terry Walsh; 2. Carol-Ann Cummins, Alan O’Sullivan; 3. Bozena Budnik, Rosler.

Gala: 1. Stuart Egner, Helen Carroll; 2. Margaret Farren, Anna Carr; 3. Mary Moriarity, Martin J. O’Brien

Intermediate A: 1. Declan Harte, Margaret McCarthy; 2. Michael and Kitty Kelly; 3. Anne Killilea, Frankie Reynolds.

Intermediate B (two-session): 1. Alexandra and David Blair; 2. Seán Keane, Martin Connell; 3. Brendan King, Fiona Place.

Intermediate B (one-session Friday): 1. Evelyn Conran, Deirdre Lonergan; 2. Jacinta Fitzpatrick, Mairéad Launders. (Sunday): 1. Mary Judge, Mairéad O’Shaughnessy; 2. Sheila Conneely, Gabrielle Kyne. Novice: (Friday): 1. Liam and Karen Magnier; 2. Paul and John Woodlock. (Saturday) 1. James and Margaret Munnelly; 2. Tom Walsh, Gráinne Dancy.(Sunday): 1. Magnier and Magnier; 2. Eileen McPharland, Margaret Delaney.

The annual rosebowl tournament contested by Dublin golf clubs was won by Castle (Anne and Tom Woulfe, Margaret McConville, Mary Whooley, Gerry Dunne, Frank Kennedy, Sheila and Paul Williams) with Elm Park a close second.

The European Bridge League has announced that the team championships planned for Madeira in June have been cancelled. An alternative online tournament is being considered, and a further announcement will be issued soon.

The all-Ireland pairs final (Moylan cup) for which contestants have already qualified through major events, north and south, will be contested on Bridge Base Online on Saturday and Sunday next.

Competitions in aid of Teach Dara, Co Kildare’s suicide-counselling service, will be held on BBO on Saturday at 9.30am, 2.30pn and 7.30pm. These events will partly replace the usual fundraising dawn walk. With the CBAI waiving its charge and BBO taking a nominal fee almost all of the entry fee will benefit the charity. No pre-entry required; find CBAI 125506 on BBO.