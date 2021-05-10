Lidl defends sale of antigen tests amid concerns over ‘false reassurance’

Supermarket chain Lidl has defended the sale of antigen tests in its stores despite criticism from public health authorities.

Lidl chief executive in Ireland JP Scally said many stores around the country were sold out of the tests over the weekend, with 10,000 kits sold on Friday, their first day of sale.

He said staff at Lidl were using the kits themselves once a week, and were “delighted” at this extra level of security. “The uptake from staff has been very positive.”

One member of staff who tested positive using the antigen test, removed himself from the workplace, then went to his GP who referred him for a PCR test and he was found to have Covid-19.

When asked about comments by the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan about people buying groceries and the antigen test kit and thinking they had done their bit, Mr Scally told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland “we have to trust the public”.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the Government supported the wider use of antigen testing and would be running pilot programmes in schools and colleges.

However, he said such tests could give “a sense of false reassurance”.

Mr Varadkar commended Lidl for offering all its staff a test a week and said the Government would be giving new guidelines to businesses in the coming weeks to encourage wider use of antigen testing.

However, he expressed concern about the way the Lidl had marketed the test, particularly in an advertisement last week where it was bundled with charcoal and sausages in a sale package. “That is the wrong message.”

Mr Varadkar said if the test was positive it meant you should go to your GP for a Covid test but if it was negative “it really means nothing” and it did not mean you were free to let your guard down.

The controversial ad was tweeted by Lidl after Dr Holohan said National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) was “genuinely concerned” about the use of such kits in uncontrolled circumstances.

“Someone could go into the supermarket and buy a pound of sausages and charcoal for a BBQ, as well as a test. That represents a real risk,” Dr Holohan said last Friday.

Lidl later tweeted: “Weekend Super Savers! Pick up a pound of sausages, charcoal for the BBQ and antigen tests for €31” accompanied by images of the products.

Lidl’s tweet prompted a response from Nphet official Prof Philip Nolan: “Can I get some snake oil with that? It makes for a great salad dressing with a pinch of salt and something acerbic. Stay safe when socialising outdoors over the next few weeks. Small numbers, distance, masks. These antigen tests will not keep you safe”.

The Lidl kits are on sale for €24.99 for a pack of five tests which, Mr Scally said, was the most competitive on the market as the cheapest elsewhere was €10 for one test. He said he had heard of people buying them online for €100 per test.

The Irish public had been very compliant generally and he did not think this situation would be any different. Antigen testing had an important role to play, the Lidl ceo said. “We have to trust that they (public) will use it properly.”