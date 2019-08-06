HSE keen to ‘put women first’ after latest CervicalCheck controversy

HSE chief executive Paul Reid has apologised to more than 4,000 women affected by delays in their cervical smear test results and said he wants to develop a culture of “putting women first”.

Mr Reid offered “a sincere and genuine apology for all the concern that has been caused” to the women over the issues in informing them of their outcomes, describing it as a “major communications failure”.

A total of 4,088 women were affected after an IT glitch impacted the distribution of results from US- based Quest Laboratories.

In a report on the systems failure, Prof Brian MacCraith found that in the case of 873 women no results were sent to them or to their GP. In the remaining 3,215 cases, the DCU president established that the results were sent to GPs but not to the women themselves.

Before the review, the predicted number of women affected was 800, five times lower than the actual figure.

Tracking

Acting on Prof MacCraith’s recommendations in the review, the HSE said a new smear test tracking system that would allow patients to know what stage their test was at, as well as a new structure for CervicalCheck, would be examined.

Internal audits are to be implemented for Quest Systems, where the IT glitch occurred, and the development of a national cervical screening centre in the Coombe hospital will continue to be accelerated.

Mr Reid said the HSE was “developing a culture of putting women first”.

The HSE said it accepts “entirely” Dr MacCraith’s findings. It also said it will strengthen the management, organisation, resourcing and capability of the CervicalCheck programme, beginning with the selection process for a new chief executive for screening programmes and the immediate appointment of Ms Celine Fitzgerald as an interim chief executive.

Expiry

There are 3,025 tests at risk of expiry while in a backlog after a delay in reporting results, the review also found.

The consistent theme was frustration from women over delays and lack of information and the decision not to inform women of the IT issue for more than six months.

According to the review, within CervicalCheck there are too few people handling too many significant projects.

Dr MacCraith’s review recommends that the HSE act quickly to ensure CervicalCheck becomes a well-structured organisation and recruitment is given the highest priority.

It also recommends recognising the important role of patient representatives and should adopt an international advisory group for CervicalCheck to ensure protocols are developed and adhered to. – PA