Holohan warns against use of antigen tests as ‘green light’ for risky activities

Using antigen tests to recommence activities otherwise not safe due to Covid “poses several risks” to individuals and the wider public health response to the pandemic, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan will tell an Oireachtas committee today.

In his opening statement, Dr Holohan will outline how a lack of supporting real-world evidence bases for the use of the tests, and limitations associated with the technology’s sensitivity in turn limits the role they can play as a “green light” for activities.

“The hypothesis that antigen testing could be a precursor or enabler for the safe recommencement of certain activities which would otherwise not be deemed to be safe given the prevailing epidemiological situation, poses several risks both to the individuals engaging in those activities and to those around them, as well as to the wider public health response,” he will say.

While the tests are good at “red light” testing, to rule out activities for those with a detected result, he will say that “significant caution is urged in regard to any move towards employing rapid antigen testing for “green light” or “enabling” testing activities, particularly while not accounting for the prevailing epidemiological situation”.

He will tell the committee that as the evidence evolves, and if it is supportive, “we are more than willing to support its further use where appropriate real-world evaluation indicates that it can bring added benefit in the pandemic response.”

“Ultimately, however, based on knowledge to date, the safest way to reopen society, including to international travel, will be to continue to control disease incidence through a range of public health measures which are continuously reviewed, along with progressing the national vaccination programme”

Citing a report from the Royal Statistical Society in the UK, he will say that the “proper assessment of the suitability of Covid-19 tests has been neglected to date, with many tests brought to market without appropriate real-world evaluation and well-designed studies evaluating tests in the real-world settings where they are used must become standard practice.”

Dr Holohan will tell the committee that the Covid situation in Ireland “remains stable and currently gives rise to a broadly positive outlook”, notwithstanding the fact that risks from variants remain and a significant proportion of the adult population remains unvaccinated.

He will say the public health response has, in part, been built on “timely and accurate testing”, with the State building up a capacity to do 175,000 tests a week using the PCR, the “most accurate and internationally recognised gold-standard diagnostic test”.

Substantial work has been done by the HSE to look at the potential role for rapid testing in the wider pandemic response, Dr Holohan will say, adding that the health service recommends the use of rapid antigen tests as a diagnostic test in symptomatic people in some circumstances. International evidence and local studies show that the tests “typically perform best in symptomatic individuals and in settings of high disease prevalence, and less well in symptomatic persons in low prevalence settings”.

The tests have been used in meat plans and outbreaks, the committee will hear from the CMO, and in hospitals if deemed “of additional utility, while the Department of Health has supported the development of a collaborative pilot with the Department of Further and Higher Education HIQA, Science Foundation Ireland and the HSE to examine how they would be used in third-level institutions.

However, he will tell the committee there is “much we need to learn about these tests and their actual - as opposed to hypothetical - benefits and limitations”.