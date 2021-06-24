‘Difficult decisions’ on easing rules to be made if Delta variant continues to spread

A member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has cautioned that if the number of cases of the Delta variant continues to rise, difficult decisions will have to be made on the further easing of restrictions planned for July 5th.

Dr Mary Favier, Covid adviser for the Irish College of General Practitioners, told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland there was a concern about the “uptick” in the numbers of cases involving the variant.

She said GPs were finding it difficult to determine exact numbers of the variant as people were now going directly to pop-up test centres and doctors could not access data because of the cyberattack on the Health Service Executive.

Previously when patients accessed testing through GPs they would be given advice on isolation and contacts via text message, she said, “but we can’t do that now.”

This was an issue of concern as the Delta variant was more contagious and there had been a change in public behaviour, she added.

Dr Favier said vaccination was the answer and more time was needed, saying “an additional two to three weeks would make a substantial difference.”

She said that while the vaccination programme was going well, people need to have their two doses for the vaccine to be effective against the Delta variant.

It will be the Government that will make the decision about the date for the easing of restrictions for indoor facilities, she said, and it would be made using “many variables”.

She said if people were told delaying the easing of restrictions for a few weeks meant that we would avoid more lockdowns and increased pressure on the health system, the public would understand. “Social solidarity and the extraordinary community effort had gotten us this far.”

She said Nphet will have figures needed to make a recommendation by the middle of next week and they could meet with the Cabinet on Wednesday rather than their usual Thursday meeting.

Rising cases

Earlier, two doctors based in the northwest of Ireland on both sides of the Border said there was a growing number of Covid-19 cases in the area that appear to be of the Delta variant.

Dr Tom Black, who is based in Derry, told Morning Ireland: “We are seeing a lot of sick children and younger people, not older people. Half the cases in Northern Ireland are the Delta variant, we expect that to rise to 75 per cent in the next couple of weeks.”

He said the number of cases in the Strabane and Derry area is three times higher than the rest of Northern Ireland.

Dr Black said the vaccination programme was holding up well and there were very few cases in people aged over 60 and very few hospitalisations.

However, he acknowledged that as general practitioners they were not certain that the cases they were seeing were of the Delta variant, but they were seeing more symptoms that were consistent with it.

The North’s Public Health Agency said on Wednesday that as of the previous day there had been 612 confirmed or probable cases of the Delta variant in the North – more than twice the total the previous week.

On the other side of the Border in Co Donegal, Dr Denis McCauley said they too were seeing an “upswing” in upper respiratory infections among children, but that because of ongoing problems caused by the cyberattack on the HSE, they did not have full details.

What happened in Derry was usually replicated in Donegal, he said, adding that more cases will be seen in Donegal as the number of cases in Northern Ireland goes up.

Dr Black said pop-up clinics had been established around Derry to address “the gaps” among those aged 40 to 60 who had not been vaccinated. People under 40 who contracted the virus did not become very ill, he said.

Dr McCauley said he was cautious about the easing of restrictions for indoor facilities and warned that if the modelling indicated that there would be a surge in numbers then the Government would have to “be brave” and make the tough decision to defer.