Covid-19 vaccination programme to be ramped up this week

The State’s Covid-19 vaccination programme is set to be ramped up this week, with people aged over 85 due to receive the jabs in their local GP practice or in community vaccination centres.

More than 70,000 people in this age group are due to be inoculated over the next three weeks, using the Pfizer/BioNTech and, to a lesser extent, Moderna vaccines.

GPs are contacting the patients involved to inform them when they will receive the vaccination.

A total of 14,409 over-85s are due to be vaccinated this week in 106 GP surgeries, with another 1,000 to be vaccinated when the first hub starts operating in Dublin City University at the weekend.

The operation will then be ramped up to include 400 GP practices, with further hubs due to open in Cork, Galway and other urban locations.

Almost 5,000 injections were administrated to GPs and nurses at the weekend.

Paul Reid, chief executive of the Health Service Executive, said more than 80,000 vaccinations are to be administered this week, which almost double the number administered on a weekly basis so far.

“We have a very key week ahead of us, where we will be completing over 80,000 vaccinations,” Mr Reid told RTÉ News.

He said the figure is “almost double what we have been doing on a weekly basis”.

He said it will include “13,500 people who are aged 85-plus, who will be vaccinated in their GP practice or in vaccination centres”.

“We will also be doing over 40,000 staff and residents in long-term care facilities, who will be getting their second dose, and thirdly, 25,000 vaccinations of frontline healthcare workers with the AstraZeneca vaccine,” said Mr Reid.

Up to last Thursday, 171,239 first doses had been administered in Ireland, while 89,834 second doses had been provided, according to official figures.

Dr Denis McCauley, chairman of the Irish Medical Organisation’s GP committee, has said that he expects a very positive response to the roll out of the Covid-19 vaccine to the over-85s this week, adding that patients were “very keen”.

“When we ask them they will come,” he told Newstalk Breakfast. “Clinics have been booked out.”

Dr McCauley said that of the 144 patients in that cohort in his own practice there had been “zero refusals”.

It was important to vaccinate this vulnerable age group, he said.

Some practices had experienced an amazing response with all their patients in this age group responding within three hours of receiving a text about the vaccine.

Either the patients themselves or members of their family were technically “savvy” and were responding to the texts, he said.

Dr McCauley anticipated the first “needle in the arm” would probably take place on Tuesday.

Dr Shane McKeogh, founder of the GP Buddy system which has been monitoring Covid cases, has said they have experienced no hesitancy among the 110 patients over the age of 85 in his practice.

“They are thrilled, absolutely delighted to receive the call, they can’t wait to get it,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Dr McKeogh said the GP Buddy system had noticed a decrease in the number of patients being referred for Covid tests.

After Christmas when numbers were high they had recorded an average of eight to 10 patients being referred each day, but that figure had come down to one case per day recently, he said.

On Sunday, there were an additional 17 deaths of people with Covid-19, while 788 cases of the virus were reported to the National Public Health Emergency Team.

As of 7.30pm on Sunday, there were 899 cases of Covid-19 in hospitals, of which 160 were in intensive care units.