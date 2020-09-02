Covid-19: Ireland now in ‘most challenging phase’, says Government

Ireland was now in the “most challenging phase” of dealing with the spread of Covid-19, a senior Government official said on Wednesday.

At a briefing in Government buildings, assistant secretary general at the Department of Taoiseach Liz Canavan said that the national shutdown was “simple to execute in many respects, notwithstanding the impact we knew it would have”, but Ireland was in a different phase now where we must live alongside the virus.

She was speaking as HSE chief executive Paul Reid warned that this was going to be “a more difficult winter than we’ve ever faced before” as the HSE attempted to scale up services that had been stalled because of Covid-19.

“We are living with Covid, we just have to take hope and confidence and live differently and plan differently,” he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

Community assessment hubs which had been set up during the pandemic would be used during the winter to assess people for respiratory illnesses and filter out what was Covid-related and not was not, he said.

“We do need a functioning economy and a functioning society. We need that to support our health service because we know the impact of lockdown. We need to find that balance.

“People are looking for absolute clarity when we can only give them some unpredictability - that’s the phase we’re in.”

In Northern Ireland, two new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed on Wednesday. This brings the North’s death toll to 562.

The North’s department of health, in its daily bulletin, also reported that 71 people had tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 7,365.

So far 237,003 people have been tested for the virus in Northern Ireland.

Latest figures for the Republic are due on Wednesday evening.

Ms Canavan said that it had been just six months since the first case of Covid was detected in Ireland.

“We know that there is still a high level of anxiety out there. This week it appears that approximately 40 per cent of people believe the worst is still ahead. Covid is still with us and we must learn to navigate life for the moment, side by side with it.

“Repetitive as it sounds, it is our own personal actions that will make the most difference to our ability to live as normally as possible in the short to medium term. We all have a part to play in containing the virus.”

Ms Canavan said keeping social interactions to a minimum could halt the spread of Covid 19.

She said it was “heartening” to see public health restrictions lifted in Kildare. “It worked for them, and it worked for the rest of us.”

Ms Canavan said that 2020 has been a year of “unprecedented difficulty” for publicans and urged business owners to avail of the Government’s €16m support package announced last week.

In relation to the Leaving Certificate, she said students have been “pioneers in a new method of evaluating learning. They can be confident a huge amount of work has been done to deliver a calculated grades model which has equity and fairness at its core.”

“Under the calculated grades model, estimated marks for schools will be adjusted as planned to ensure that a consistent standard is applied in schools across the country when judging the performance of students.

“The model will not include data on how a school has historically performed at Leaving Certificate, placing a greater emphasis on the estimated marks provided by schools to individual students. This removes any risk that a Leaving Certificate student’s results can be impacted by the performance of Leaving Cert classes in his or her school in previous years.”

Ms Canavan acknowledged that there were concerns about how some schools were operating.

“The response to confirmed cases or outbreaks of Covid-19 in a school will be led and managed by the HSE. All decisions as to appropriate actions following a confirmed case or outbreak will be made by their teams in the context of a full public health risk assessment.”

Of the broader picture, Ms Canavan said: “We all assumed it would be relatively short term. It was new to us and we had a clear objective, flatten the curve and avoid the very distressing scenes we saw in other countries. But we are six months in, we have done what we were asked to do. Broadly the measures have worked but it has been at a cost, economically, socially and mentally.

“We also know more now. As Mike Ryan from the WHO said, we cannot manage risks to zero. We must resume some normality. We have to live with this disease while not allowing it to get a foothold. That means staying vigilant, doing the simple things well.”