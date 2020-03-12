Coronavirus: Schools, colleges and childcare facilities to shut

Schools, colleges and other public facilities are set to close in the Republic of Ireland in response to the spread of coronavirus, it has been announced.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the measures in a media address in Washington DC on Thursday.

From 6pm, schools, colleges and childcare facilities will close until March 29th, Mr Varadkar said. Cultural institutions will also close, he said.

The Government is also banning indoor gatherings of more than 100 people, and outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people.

People should continue to go to work if they can, but those who are able to work from home should do so.

Shops and supply chains will reamin open, he said, and cafes and restaurants can remain open. The Taoiseach also said people should minimise social interaction where possible.

The Mater Hospital announced it is limiting activity to essential services from Thursday.

WATCH: RTÉ News special on Covid-19 outbreak as Taoiseach due to make statement | Read more: https://t.co/jr7d4agqCK

https://t.co/RXWg3EGsk6 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 12, 2020

News Digests Stay on top of the latest news SIGN UP HERE

The announcement comes a day after the first death from coronavirus was recorded in Ireland.

In a statement on Thursday, the hospital said all outpatient appointments and elective surgeries would be “limited to essential services only until further notice”.

It said: “The Mater regrets the impact that this will have on our patients but these new arrangements are necessary in order to deal with the impact of Covid-19.”

Patients whose appointments are being deferred will be contacted by phone, the hospital said, adding every effort is being made to manage and control the spread of coronavirus.

“Our staff across every part of the hospital are carrying out trojan work around the clock to deal with the virus, care for those infected and to protect and care for other patients in the hospital,” it said.

Visitor restrictions remain in place at the hospital. The only visitors allowed are those visiting patients in critical care, vulnerable young adults or those whose loved ones are receiving end-of-life care, the hospital said. No children are permitted to visit the hospital.

The public has been told to limit its social interactions and stop shaking hands with others as part of enhanced containment measures following the announcement of the first death from the disease.

The elderly woman had an underlying condition that was terminal and died on Wednesday at Naas General Hospital.

“The death took place in the last 24 hours. The diagnosis was part of the certification of the death of the individual,” chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said on Wednesday night.

A number of other patients in hospital with the disease are understood to be seriously ill.

The National Public Health Emergency Team said on Wednesday evening that containment measures would now be enhanced. It asked members of the public to “consider how to limit your social interactions” and to “avoid indoor, crowded spaces”, shaking hands and “close personal contact”.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) for the first time yesterday labelled the coronavirus a pandemic, adding Italy and Iran were on the front line of the disease and other countries would soon join them.

More to follow...