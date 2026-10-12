Sky’s Irish revenues rise, helped by Rory McIlroy’s Masters win

Rory McIlroy celebrates winning the 2025 Masters golf tournament in April 2025. Sky Sports recorded its highest ever Sunday viewership when McIlroy clinched his Masters win. Photograph Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy’s winning putt in the 2025 Masters at Augusta last year helped the Irish arm of Sky to increase revenues by 7 per cent to £539 million (€637 million).

Accounts lodged by Sky Subscribers Services at Companies House in the UK show that Sky’s Ireland business rose by £35 million from £504 million to £539 million last year.

Sky Sports recorded its highest ever Sunday viewership in April 2025 when McIlroy clinched his Masters win in dramatic circumstances.

Sky’s Irish revenues relate to revenue from direct-to-home (“DTH”) pay television, broadband, mobile and telephony subscriptions in Ireland.

The revenue increase was also helped by Sky Ireland imposing a 4.5 per cent price hike on average for Sky customers here.

Sky Broadband has around 280,000 customers, giving it a 17 per cent market share with Sky Ireland’s market share across Fibre To The Home (FTTH) broadband reaching 21.4 per cent based on the latest ComReg figures.

Sky Broadband has now delivered more than 50 consecutive quarters of customer growth.

Earlier this year, in its battle against the piracy of Sky channels through so called dodgy boxes, the company issued around 200 cease and desist letters to individuals.

The vast majority of the individuals who were served letters are in Co Wexford and it is understood that the compliance level has been high on receipt of the letters.

A spokesman for Sky Ireland said today: “Sky invests significantly in protecting our content, which can include taking action against those who watch Sky without paying the proper subscription fee.”

“For those individuals who received cease and desist letters earlier in the year, who did not return undertakings, we are moving towards further action. This may include, where necessary, seeking court injunctions to prevent continued use of illegal IPTV services and pursuing damages for copyright infringement and legal costs.”

Overall revenues at Sky Subscribers Services Ltd in 2025 increased by 5.6 per cent from £1.012 billion to £1.069 billion as pretax profits declined by 12 per cent to £97 million.