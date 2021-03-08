Coronavirus: 437 cases and no further deaths reported in State

No further coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the State on Monday.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has recorded 437 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Of the new cases 184 were in Dublin, 31 in Limerick, 26 in Donegal, 20 in Galway, 18 in Offaly and the remaining 158 cases were spread across all other counties.

As of March 5th, 513,322 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic: 363,601 people have received their first dose and 149,721 people have received their second dose.

Meanwhile, the HSE will contact patients with serious medical conditions directly to let them know when they will receive the Covid-19 vaccination, the HSE’s chief clinical officer has said.

Dr Colm Henry said on Monday that the HSE was currently working through the hospital network to identify patients with chronic conditions such as cancer, renal failure and respiratory issues.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Dr Henry reassured patients with very high-risk medical conditions who are aged between 16 and 69 that there was no need to contact their GP or the HSE, and that people would be alerted once the vaccine becomes available to them.

He noted that there were many diverse conditions included in the category 4 cohort – those aged 16-69 with a medical condition that puts them at very high risk of severe disease and death if they contract the virus

While there had been “some incidents” with regard to deliveries of the vaccine recently, Dr Henry said he was confident that rescheduled deliveries would go ahead and that the summer deadlines would be achieved.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said on Sunday the vaccination of people aged 16-69 with serious illnesses would begin this week and that he expected about 10,000 people in this cohort to be vaccinated over the next seven days.

Quarantine

Meanwhile, the commander of the joint task force Operation Fortitude, Brigadier General Brendan McGuinness has outlined the role the Defence Forces will play in the new mandatory quarantine scheme. The system for quarantining passengers arriving into Ireland was signed into law on Sunday by President Michael D Higgins and will allow the State to require passengers arriving from 20 named countries with a high incidence of Covid-19 to quarantine for 14 days in a designated hotel.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Brig Gen McGuinness said roles were “still under design” but that the Defence Forces could offer skills in coordination and liaison.

The mandatory quarantine scheme will involve a wide range of State services, agencies and Government departments along with civilian contractors, he said. “Our role will be around the State official liaison role and that will have a coordination or a connection role between the services that will be provided by State agencies and some areas supplied by private contractors.”

“We’ll engage with the company transporting the passengers, we’ll engage with the company accommodating the passengers and of course the security as well. We will have that overseeing, connecting role between all those services to make sure that the scheme will hopefully run smoothly, as required by the legislation.”

Members of the Defence Forces who are “Covid-facing’ have been vaccinated along with HSE frontline colleagues, he said.