Coronavirus: 13 further deaths and 738 cases reported in State

A further 13 coronavirus-related deaths and 738 confirmed cases have been reported in the State.

Ten of these deaths occurred in February, the National Public Health Emergency Team reported on Saturday.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 55-92 years.

Of the cases reported on Saturday, 311 were in Dublin, 54 in Limerick, 36 in Cork, 34 in Offaly, 33 in Donegal and the remaining 270 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Earlier, the chair of the State’s Covid-19 vaccination taskforce, Prof Brian MacCraith, said the only limitation to the rollout of the vaccine will be supply, with close to half a million vaccine doses expected to have been administered by the end of next week.

Prof MacCraith also said the taskforce was informed at “very late notice” of two changes to vaccine deliveries from AstraZeneca this week and next week.

However, Prof MacCraith told RTÉ radio’s Saturday with Katie Hannon “this is not a reduction in deliveries, this is a rebalancing by AstraZeneca themselves”.

“From next weekend into the following week, we’ll be able to recover completely what has been lost,” he said.

“The net overall effect is close to zero because it’s a reordering of the [delivery] schedule rather than a reduction, but very frustrating for ourselves and very frustrating for all of those waiting for the vaccine.”

Prof MacCraith said the infrastructure and the resources are there to vaccinate 1 million people a month in quarter two of this year, with the potential for 500,000 people to be vaccinated every week in quarter three.

Continued improvement today in those hospitalised (550) & in ICU (135) with #COVID19. Our healthcare teams are exhausted. But getting their vaccination & the great signs of it reducing transmission is giving us all a second wind. We are winning, it's just not over yet. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) February 27, 2021

He said that as we move to larger volumes of vaccine deliveries, the large Covid-19 vaccination centres will be operating 12 hours a day, seven days a week, and could do up to 35,000 vaccinations per week. He said 37 mass vaccination centres have been identified across the country, with 11 of those, such as the Helix in DCU, classified as large.

Vaccinations to date

Prof MacCraith said almost 400,000 vaccine doses had been administered up to last Wednesday, which includes 150,000 in long-term care facilities, more than 200,000 to frontline healthcare workers and almost 30,000 to over-85s.

He said the aim is to complete first-dose vaccination of over-85s by the end of this coming week. He also reiterated that a specific subgroup of people aged 16-69 with medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe illness or death from Covid-19 have been moved up the vaccine priority list and said they will begin to be vaccinated from March 8th. These include some cancer patients, those suffering from kidney disease, and the immunocompromised.

Prof MacCraith said the HSE was working to identify these cohorts and “the best way of providing the most suitable vaccination location for them”.

He also said that he was aware a number of GP practices had experienced “operational issues regarding ordering and delivery [of vaccines], particularly in rural areas”.

“Everyone involved with the programme is disappointed that this has happened,” he said.

Prof MacCraith said the HSE had been “working intensively” with the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) and the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) during the week to “put things to right” in this regard and set up a new GP order support team.

Meanwhile, HSE chief executive Paul Reid has said there is “continued improvement” in hospital figures, after the number of patients hospitalised with Covid-19 fell to 550, with 135 of them in intensive care.

Mr Reid said that “we are winning, it’s just not over yet” in a tweet on Saturday morning.

“Our healthcare teams are exhausted. But getting their vaccination & the great signs of it reducing transmission is giving us all a second wind,” he tweeted.

Less stringent requirements

Mr Reid’s comments come after it emerged healthcare and other workers who have been infected with Covid-19 will face less stringent self-isolation requirements after they have recovered from the disease, as part of a bid to ease pressure on the health service.

Under a move approved by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), these workers will in future be considered to be immune for six months after contracting Covid-19, rather than the current three-month limit.

In future, any such workers who have previously contracted the virus will not have to self-isolate if, up to six months after recovering from Covid-19, they are ruled a close contact of someone confirmed as having Covid-19.

It is hoped the change in policy would help ease the pressure on the health service, which has faced manpower challenges due to staff falling ill or having to self-isolate because they have been a close contact of a Covid-19 case.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health said the HSE is reviewing relevant policy in light of this recommendation from Nphet.

A further 29 deaths from Covid-19 and 776 new cases of the disease were reported by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) on Friday. The latest figures bring the total death toll in the State from Covid-19 to 4,300 and total confirmed cases of the disease to 218,251.

The five-day moving average of daily cases was at 644, while the national 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people was 223.

Vaccination figures released on Friday show another 13,664 vaccine doses had been administered. The figures up to Tuesday show that there were 238,841 first doses administered and 134,439 second doses of the vaccine given, a total of 373,280.