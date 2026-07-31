Ultrasounds carried out for HSE by third-party staff without required qualifications

An ultrasound uses high-frequency sound waves to create real-time pictures of the inside of the body. Photograph: iStock

Ultrasounds are being carried out for the HSE through a third-party company employing staff who do not have the contractually required postgraduate degree in the area, correspondence shows.

The company, Affidea Ireland, said all staff have bachelors’ degrees but not all would have masters’ degrees, adding that all scans are reviewed by a consultant radiologist.

An ultrasound uses high-frequency sound waves to create real-time pictures of the inside of the body. They can be used to monitor pregnancies, diagnose conditions and guide procedures.

In recent years, ultrasounds are offered in community settings through GP referral for individuals who hold a medical card or GP card.

The contract between the HSE and private providers of community ultrasounds states that individuals conducting this work “must have a recognised postgraduate qualification in ultrasound at NFQ level nine or equivalent”.

The HSE confirmed it has “clear qualification requirements” for providers delivering services under this programme.

“Radiographers must be Coru-registered, and practitioners providing ultrasound services must hold a recognised postgraduate qualification in ultrasound at NFQ level nine or equivalent,” a spokeswoman said.

"These requirements form part of the contractual conditions for participation in the scheme. Providers are responsible for ensuring that staff delivering services hold the required qualifications and must be able to provide evidence of this on request."

Coru recognition

Since 2015, Affidea has partnered with the HSE to provide ultrasound services to patients across the State in an attempt to assist with hospital waiting lists, according to its website.

However, in recent correspondence, a member of Affidea Ireland’s quality team in Cork confirmed that not all of those conducting ultrasounds have postgraduate qualifications.

The individual said the primary standard for sonographers for the HSE and the private sector was registration with Coru, the health and social care regulator.

“Those who have international qualifications would first need to have their qualifications recognised by Coru before being eligible for registration,” the staff member said.

“At Affidea, we do not allow any sonographers to start with us without Coru registration. Not all sonographers would hold an MSc [master’s degree in science]. Our standards for education and experience in our sonographers would be in line with the HSE standards.”

In response to queries, a spokeswoman for Affidea Ireland said its sonographers “hold all appropriate qualifications, experience, skills and training required in order to perform the services”.

“At Affidea Ireland, all of our sonographers are Coru-registered and hold either a BSc [bachelor’s degree in science] in diagnostic radiography or an equivalent qualification pathway, which may include relevant postgraduate qualifications alongside significant clinical experience,” the spokeswoman said.

Experience

“All sonographers employed by Affidea are also required to have a minimum of six years of exclusive ultrasound practice experience prior to commencing employment.

“All ultrasound examinations are reviewed by a consultant radiologist as part of our clinical governance processes, ensuring that patients receive safe, accurate and high-quality diagnostic care.”

The spokeswoman added that the diagnostic facilities operate within “robust quality and safety frameworks” and that staff undergo training to “maintain and enhance” knowledge and skills.

The spokeswoman for the HSE said it takes any concerns regarding compliance with contractual or professional qualifications requirements seriously.

“Where concerns are raised, [we] will engage with the relevant provider and seek assurance that all contractual requirements are being met,” she added.

The community ultrasound service was established to increase diagnostic pathways and to speed up the waiting time for many people in the public system who required diagnostic scans.

Before this, people without private health insurance waited much longer for such scans.