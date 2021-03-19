AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine can be used in Ireland, Niac recommends

The AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine can continue to be used in Ireland, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) has recommended.

Niac has reviewed the European Medicines Agency statement in relation to the vaccine and and recommended that its administration should be recommenced, according to Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer.

Based on its recommendation, Dr Glynn said he had recommended the recommencement of the use of the vaccine.

The HSE will now restart the programme using AstraZeneca, he said.

The vaccine can be used by all aged 18 and over, Niac recommended, and healthcare professionals should be informed that very rare, complicated clotting events have been reported in a small number of people who have recently received it.

“Healthcare professionals should be alert to the signs and symptoms of blood clots and/or low platelet count and report any suspected adverse reactions to the Health Products Regulatory Authority [HPRA].”

Anyone who gets the vaccine is recommended to seek immediate medical attention if they develop symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling and/or persistent abdominal pain within weeks of vaccination.

“Additionally, anyone with neurological symptoms including severe or persistent headaches (particularly 3 days after vaccination) or blurred vision after vaccination, or who develop skin bruising beyond the site of vaccination, should seek prompt medical attention.”

“These rare events have usually occurred within 14 days of receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, particularly 3 days or more after.”

Several states, including Ireland, had paused over concerns about a small number of clotting incidents. Irish authorities said seven blood-clotting events have been reported after vaccination, but not at a level greater than expected.

Senior political sources suggested the vaccine could be back in use by the weekend, although HSE sources believe it could take several days.

Stroke

Earlier a stroke expert said there is a “substantially higher” risk of having a stroke through Covid-19 than from taking the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Prof Joe Harbison, who is clinical lead of the Irish National Audit of Stroke, told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that “1 to 2 per cent” of people hospitalised with Covid during the first wave suffered stroke.

“We’re also seeing more large-vessel strokes occurring in young people with Covid. It’s one of these hidden complications of Covid that really hasn’t been much publicised.”

Prof Harbison said the AstraZeneca vaccine was “pretty clearly safe” with “less than a one in a million chance of developing a problem.”

“The reason they are concerned is this type of clot is a reasonably uncommon clot and that’s occurring in the brain and it can occasionally result in stroke – it doesn’t always result in stroke. It can be associated with stroke in younger people, but it has to be emphasised the risk of stroke from catching Covid-19 is substantially higher than the risk of developing any problem with the vaccine.

“When we were doing the recent NOCA (National Office of Clinical Audit) report, looking at the experience of stroke services during the pandemic – it hasn’t been published yet– but we found that there were about 30 cases of stroke in Ireland during the first wave associated with Covid.”

That effectively meant there had been more cases of stroke in Ireland in the first wave associated with Covid, than all the cases on the planet associated with the vaccine, he said.

Prof Harbison said he would argue the risk of developing cerebral sinus thrombosis was probably higher with something like the oral contraceptive pill than it would be with the vaccine. There was also higher risk from being a smoker. “That would increase the risk of clotting far more than AstraZeneca,” he said.

“If they were to offer it to my family, I would say yes take it. It’s much better to get the vaccine to be safe than risk Covid, which can give you much more unpleasant side effects.”

‘Absolutely safe’

The chief executive of the HPRA, Dr Lorraine Nolan, said it was her view that the AstraZeneca vaccine was “absolutely safe” and should be used in Ireland.

“The reality is we need to vaccinate people and every vaccine has a place in our programme,” she told RTÉ radio’s News at One

The very clear conclusion of the EMA was that AstraZeneca was a safe vaccine, she said.

Dr Nolan said it was important not to focus on small issues when there were still so many fatalities from Covid-19.

She said there had been 25 cases of blood clotting out of 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

It had not been proven that there was any “causal association” but it was better to be prudent and cautious, which was why it was important to raise awareness of side effects, she said.

Dr Nolan said this action showed there was transparency in the whole process.

The regulatory position differed from country to country, she said. There were possibly other medical reasons for the clots that had been associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Dr Nolan said that Niac’s advice to pause the AstraZeneca vaccine had been prudent.

Caution

Elsewhere the chair of the Irish Medical Organisation’s GP committee, Dr Denis McCauley, has expressed his relief on the EMA approval.

A lot of people were anxious to get the vaccine, while some will be cautious over reports of side effects, but the amount of vaccine refusal in Ireland was “tiny” he said.

He said most people were more worried about the effects of Covid although the pause will have caused some anxiety about the vaccine,.

Dr McCauley said GPs were continuing to vaccinate the over-70s cohort with MRNA vaccines and were ready to commence vaccinating high-risk groups such as those with diabetes, respiratory ailments and obesity using the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“We are in discussions with the HSE on how best to do this.”

He anticipated that hospitals would commence vaccinating the remaining frontline workers and high-risk patients (Cohort 4) with AstraZeneca within the next week and then GPs could start after that.