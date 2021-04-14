Man fined €15,000 for dumping in Milltownpass Bog

A man has been convicted and fined €15,000 for dumping in Milltownpass Bog, which is a protected natural heritage area, in Co Westmeath last year.

The case was brought before Mullingar District Court by the Minister for Heritage on April 8th. The man was also instructed to pay €3,810 in costs.

National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) Ranger Tríona Finnen gave evidence that she investigated reports of dumping in February 2020 and that on two dates she had observed a truck dump soil material within the protected area.

The court heard that there was no licence or permit in place for the dumping from either the county council or from the NPWS.

The court heard that, when interviewed by Ranger Finnen under caution, the man admitted employing a driver to transport and dump soil on the land. An estimated combined total of 100 truckloads of soil were dumped in the area during the spring of 2020.

The man indicated that he intends to appeal the verdict. The case against the other defendant, the truck driver, was adjourned until June 17th.