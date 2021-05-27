Big rise in spider species in Ireland that can hospitalise people

Scientists in Ireland have found an alarming rise in Noble False Widow spiders and a new study confirms their bites can require hospital treatment.

The NUI Galway research has found the species to be among the most common in Ireland with bite symptoms that can be quite similar to actual Black Widow spiders.

So far in Ireland 16 people have been hospitalised with one person being admitted for a week.

The worst symptoms of a bite include mild to debilitating pain and mild to intense swelling. Some victims have experienced tremors, reduced or elevated blood pressure, nausea and impaired mobility. In rare instances, minor wounds and even severe bacterial infections have developed.

Although a density count of the steatoda nobilis species has not yet been undertaking in Ireland, experts have noticed an obvious surge in numbers.

Speaking to The Irish Times ahead of the study’s publication in the Clinical Toxicology journal on Thursday, senior author Dr Michel Dugon said that it had been somewhat difficult to find and capture specimens five or six years ago.

“Now we could drop into any housing estate in Dublin and we could pick up easily 100 to 150 specimens within a couple of hours,” he said.

Originating from Madeira and the Canary Islands, the reasons for its relatively sudden expansion is something of a mystery. Scientists believe a recent genetic mutation could have made it more adaptable to new environments while an increasingly globalised economy means it can hitchhike easily in freight containers.

Whatever the reasons, in parts of Ireland and Britain it has become one of the most common species of spiders found in and around urban habitats. Consequently, bites are becoming more prevalent and scientists are beginning to realise the spiders’ medical importance.

Aiste Vitkauskaite, a student in toxicology at NUI Galway and joint lead in the study, said only about 10 species of Irish spiders have fangs large enough to pierce human skin.

“Over the past five years we have never heard of anybody being bitten by any of the native species. Within the same period, we have recorded dozens of confirmed or probable False Widow bites. These spiders will become increasingly common and so will their bites.”

The study brings some clarity to a debate around how much of a threat is actually posed by the spider, one that has continued among specialists for years.

It reveals almost all bites occur in and around people’s homes - 88 per cent of them when the victim was either asleep in bed or when the spider was trapped in their clothing.

The researchers at NUI Galway have established a DNA database that allows clinicians to confirm the species behind a bite, but Dr Dugon stressed that capturing the spider after the bite or at least taking a picture of it is crucial for confirmatory purposes.

“Two decades ago, this species was almost unknown in Ireland, the UK or in continental Europe. We still have much to learn about its genetics, origin, behaviour and development. One thing is certain though: this species is here to stay, and we must learn how to live with it.”

The Noble False Widow is described as being about the size of a €2 coin including its leg span, with a large bulbous shiny abdomen. It is black with cream coloured markings on its back. They are easy to catch with a glass or receptacle but obviously people are not advised to pick them up by hand.