What did you study and when did you graduate?

I studied BESS in Trinity college and graduated in 2018.

What attracted you to your current role?

I completed the KPMG Summer internship programme in 2017 in KPMG’s Tax department where I thoroughly enjoyed my experience. I worked with clients predominantly in the construction and pharmaceutical industries. The young workforce and engaging work encouraged me to return and complete KPMG’s graduate programme.

What did you find most challenging about the working world?

I found learning to balance work and study to be a challenge. While KPMG offers generous study leave, with interim assessments you are expected to manage your own study time. Creating a study plan helped me focus when I needed to prioritise getting ready for my professional exams. Therefore, it is essential, to plan your time to ensure you have allowed for some down time during the evenings and at the weekends.

Do you have any mentors? If so, what is their value to you?

The structure of tax allows you to work with different staff, this has enabled me to gain invaluable knowledge and experience from a wide array of people.

What is the most valuable thing you have learned since you joined the workforce?

As I am completing my chartered accountancy exams, time management is essential to my work life.

How has Covid-19 affected your working life?

I am now working from home, which has its benefits. But I do miss my work colleagues, when you are used to the busy life of the office. I am definitely looking forward to returning to the office.

What is one piece of advice you would offer new graduates?

Take part in all the social events that KPMG has to offer and immerse yourself as much as possible! This will allow you to get the most out of your time in KPMG.

Jenna Clarke-Molloy