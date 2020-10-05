Teaching unions raise questions about schools staying open at Level 5

Teaching unions have raised questions about the prospect of schools remaining open during Level 5 restrictions as they have called for safety reviews.

As the country awaits a Government decision, the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI), the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI), and the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) have all called for clarity on what protection is available to their members.

Notably, the INTO described it as “incomprehensible” that primary schools would remain fully open when infection levels are high enough to rule out indoor gatherings.

It has called for an immediate public health review on the status of schools at Level 5 and the union has written to the Minister for Education Norma Foley on Monday demanding an urgent meeting.

INTO general secretary John Boyle told the Minister that “to date at stakeholder consultations we have received no clarification on what protective measures would apply in primary and special schools at [the first] four different levels.”

Mr Boyle noted that Level 5 recommendations for schools and crèches are to be based on the precise situation at the time.

“The evidence to date is that by the end of the first month of the school year 187 schools had testing completed as a consequence of public health risk assessment and that there were 59 confirmed cases in primary and special schools,” he said.

The INTO has said clarity is required on available safety measures at both Level 4 and Level 5 of the plan.

“In our view it is incomprehensible that our schools, which have the largest class sizes in Europe, would remain fully open at a time where infection levels were so high in the community that no indoor gatherings or events were permissible,” Mr Boyle said.

“It is not acceptable that teachers appear to be placed at greater risk of infection compared with citizens and workers generally.”

In a statement on Monday morning, ASTI president Ann Piggott said teachers are concerned by the implications of Level 5 restrictions and that should they be implemented a “comprehensive review of the medical and related guidance being implemented in schools” should be undertaken immediately to see if it is safe for schools to remain open.

“We are writing to the Minister for Education and Skills this morning to request that she initiate a review immediately,” Ms Piggott said. “We will also be requesting that the second-level stakeholders meet to discuss all associated issues.

“The health, safety and welfare of all members of our school communities is of paramount importance”

There is similar disquiet at the TUI which has sought urgent engagement with the Department of Education and Skills.

General secretary Michael Gillespie said its members are now “extremely worried” by the developments.

“We have already sought detailed clarification on the why it would be safe for schools to remain open at Level 5 if the rest of society is effectively locked down,” he said.

“We have a number of justified and important questions in this regard and these must be addressed as a matter of urgency.”

The TUI has pointed out that many of its members either have serious health conditions or live with people who do. It has also called for more clarity on what Level 4 restrictions would mean for schools in terms of additional protective measures.