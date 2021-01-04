Teachers’ union calls for school reopening to be delayed until January 18th

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland has called for school reopenings to be delayed until January 18th at the earliest.

TUI general secretary, Michael Gillespie said this would allow 14 days to deremine if Level 5 measures have been effective.

“To re-open too early is recklessly to tempt fate,” he added in a statement issued ahead of a meeting withe the Deparment of Education

It comes as Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said Government will take a decision on the reopening of schools at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.

The reopening of schools was previously delayed until Monday, January 11th from Wednesday.

The Labour Party has written to chief medical officer Tony Holohan to request that the State’s public health team carry out an urgent risk assessment on the reopening of schools in the next 24 hours.

Party leader Alan Kelly and education spokesman Aodhán Ó Ríordáin have written the letter this afternoon amid concerns at what they say are “shockingly high” Covid-19 figures.

“The public would greatly benefit from understanding the analysis and projections available to Nphet on how many infections are expected by the end of the week. We are particularly concerned that without increased testing capacity and a robust tracing system it is very difficult to see how schools can reopen, as there won’t be a mechanism to track down cases as they arise.

“That is why we are writing to ask you if Nphet will consider urgently carrying out a public health risk assessment in the next 24 hours on the potential reopening of primary and secondary schools on 11th January.

“It is our view this is needed as quickly as possible so that families, workers and school communities will know what will happen next week and can adequately plan and prepare,” they wrote.

The two Labour TDs have also called for various opening options that would allow some teaching activity to continue in schools for identified cohorts such as the children of essential workers, vulnerable pupils and exam students.

Minister for Education, Norma Foley, will be engaging with Opposition education spokespeople today at 4pm. The Opposition say they do not believe schools will open on Monday as planned.

In what is being interpreted in political circles as a change of tone, Mr Donnelly said the situation was evolving rapidly and schools were part of an ongoing conversation in Government.

A decision about school reopening would be taken by Government on Wednesday when it took advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and the decision would be based on “the most up-to-date information we have”

Ministers wanted to give as much notice as possible to schools and families, he said.

January 18th

Damien White of the Primary Principals’ Association suggested schools should not reopen until January 18th, arguing that would allow the current surge to abate and contact tracing to be re-established.

Earlier, the Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman said the Government wants to avoid a “long-scale shutdown” of schools and childcare facilities because it would not be beneficial for children, especially for those with special needs or in disadvantaged areas.

Mr O’Gorman said the situation was under constant review.

Mr O’Gorman said the advice from Nphet had always been that schools were safe places, and the decision to delay their reopening until January 11th was part of a sustained effort to reduce movements in the community and to halt transmission of the virus.

“We do want to avoid a long-scale shutdown, but we are keeping the situation under review. If the public health guidance from Nphet changed at any stage, obviously Government policy would change.”

As for the position of the educational sector on the vaccination priority list, the Minister said that if there were changes in the sector then that position would be reviewed.

Level 5 restrictions had been introduced on December 24th and December 30th and it would take 10 to 14 days for their impact to be seen.

Mr O’Gorman told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the Government would do more if necessary but “we need to give the restrictions time to work”.

A daily record of 4,962 Covid-19 cases was confirmed on Sunday, pushing overall infection numbers beyond the 100,000-mark.

Creches

Mr O’Gorman defended the Government’s plan for crèches to remain open to care for the children of essential workers. When asked if there should be a second list to prioritise health care workers, Mr O’Gorman said that a second list would confuse the situation.

However, he did agree that crèches should prioritise cases where the parents could not work from home.

A long shut down of schools would not be good for children, he said, but the Government would keep the situation under review.

Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion Josepha Madigan has told RTÉ that, as far as she is aware, the decision has been made that schools will reopen next week.

Mr Donnelly said there was more contagion and more infection than during the first coronavirus surge, but stressed the arrival of vaccinations was “the great hope”.

He said 4,000 people had been vaccinated and that figure would be scaled up this week. This week a Pfizer delivery arrived two days early so there could be 35,000 vaccinations this week in 20 hospitals and 25 nursing homes. He said efforts would be made to see GPs included in early vaccinations.

Meanwhile, immunologist Professor Luke O’Neill has said that he cannot envisage schools reopening next week if the number of Covid cases continues to rise.

Speaking on the Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk, he acknowledged that keeping the schools closed would be a difficult decision, but said that an extended closure might be necessary if transmission “is out of control.”

“Closing the schools will have all kinds of knock-on effects, so it’s a very hard one. If we get to Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and the numbers are even higher, I can’t see the schools opening, because it’s another risk,” he said.

Separately, public health expert Professor Anthony Staines has warned that reported plans not to alert all close contacts of positive cases would be counterproductive.

“One of the basics of public health is the more you know about the cases you’re dealing with the better,” he told Newstalk’s Breakfast Briefing.

There was also the real concern that if people were not tested, they would not be “in the system” and would not be contact traced which was really important for breaking down transmission of the disease, he said.