What/where did you study, and when did you graduate?

I attended DCU and obtained a business studies degree specialising in finance. I graduated in November 2018.

What attracted you to your current role/ company/ path?

While in college I took part in PwC Co-Op placement for nine months. During that time, I immediately become aware of the company’s graduate programme and the benefits of pursuing a professional qualification. Equally as a company, I liked what I saw – PwC is a very inclusive employer with people from all walks of life and where employees are encouraged to bring their different experiences and ideas to the table. This makes for a very exciting learning environment.

What did you find most challenging about the working world, or the transition from education to the working world?

I found juggling study, work and overtime a challenge at the start but the company provides excellent study leave to ensure that everyone can prepare for their exams. During busy season, there can be long hours but I found this exposure to the working environment second to none.

Do you have any mentors? If so, what is their value to you?

Yes I do. PwC runs a coaching programme. This is someone who is not connected directly to your day-to-day job. I have found this extremely beneficial when seeking advice and guidance and I have benefited greatly from their years of experience and knowledge within the industry.

What is the most valuable thing you have learned since you joined the workforce?

That the opportunities for graduates are endless. The firm values your input from day one and encourages your involvement across all areas of the firm. While I work in assurance, last year, I was lucky enough to be involved in a firm-wide innovation competition called Disrupt-X and as a consequence I have developed relationships right across the business.

One piece of advice for new graduates?

Say ‘yes’ to everything and get involved.