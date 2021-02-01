Ministers meet to discuss options for Leaving Certificate exams

Ministers and senior officials will meet this afternoon for talks on this year’s Leaving Certificate which are likely to focus on running modified exams, with calculated grades viewed as a possible fallback option.

It looks likely that Leaving Certificate students will be offered a choice between sitting their examinations in June or being awarded calculated grades.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said he hopes Minister for Education Norma Foley can bring some clarity on the Leaving Certificate to Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.

The president of the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI), Ann Piggott, has said the union’s preference is that State exams should proceed this summer, with modified papers.

Ms Piggott told Newstalk Breakfast that modified papers would be fairer since students have missed so many days of school.

Modified papers would mean plenty of choice for students to omit certain areas of the curriculum and would not cause “too much anxiety”.

While the traditional written exam would be the ASTI’s preference, Ms Piggott said, issues could arise if students got to choose between sitting the exam or getting predicted grades.

“The problem with a choice like that is there isn’t an equivalence in terms of a choice – they’re two very different paths.

“One would involve a grade being given to students and from our perspective we would be worried that if a grade is given, does that mean then that motivation is gone? That students would not remain at school in May?

“What would teachers do if they’re teaching for the Leaving Cert as well? If the choice is given, you will certainly have a huge cohort of students as well who will choose the traditional exam. That would make it very difficult for us.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has indicated that the phased reopening of schools will start in early March if Covid-19 numbers continue to decline.

The Government, though, is pushing for special schools to be opened up before that.

Inequalities

The Royal College of Physicians of Ireland (RCPI) has stated that a new report has shown how school closures have “exposed and amplified existing inequalities and risks of harm facing vulnerable children”.

The report by the Health Service Executive’s (HSE) National Clinical Programme for Paediatrics and Neonatology highlights that “urgent actions” are required to address the full impact of school closures.

It has pointed out that many children were unable to attend or avail of vital health and social care services including speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, physiotherapy and educational support services as a result of the pandemic.

It also found that the redeployment of health and social care professionals has reduced access to vital supports for children and those in care (there are 6,000 in State care in Ireland) who have had less access to family members and key workers.

RCPI dean of the faculty of paediatrics Dr Louise Kyne said the report shows “regression in children with special needs”.

She said risks must be balanced but the reopening of schools should be facilitated as a “priority” especially special-needs schools.

Dr Ellen Crushell, a co-author of the HSE report said the prolonged educational lockdowns had the potential for life-lasting effects for vulnerable children particularly those affected by “poor housing, poverty, cultural differences or those children who live with difficult home circumstances”.