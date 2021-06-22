Grad profile: ‘You are always learning’

Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied in college

I’m from Roscommon. I completed a bachelor in business studies and a masters in ecommerce, both from Dublin City University.

How did you find out about the grad programme?

I heard about PwC’s graduate opportunities in technology consulting through the DCU careers office.

What is the graduate programme like?

On the graduate programme you’re always learning, from the variety of exciting projects you get to work on, the on-the-job learning from working with great colleagues and the excellent learning and development opportunities on offer, you are constantly upskilling.

When you start as a graduate you are assigned a buddy to help you settle in and a career coach who supports you throughout your career journey. You also get so much support from your team, everyone is there to help and wants to bring out the best out in you.

PwC always wants to hear your ideas and the graduate programme is no exception. I’m a member of the PwC Women in Tech network, a team that has been developed to champion the growth and development of women in the technology industry, both internally and externally.

The network was born out of an idea from a fellow graduate; it has gained support from leadership across the firm and we now have a network of more than 500 women and men from across all lines of service.

Explain what the work experience was like

The variety of work experience you get on PwC’s graduate programme is second to none. Over the past five years I’ve worked with a variety of teams across different industries and you are given responsibility from day one.

I’ve worked predominantly in the higher education sector and financial services and I’m now working on a global PwC project where I work with people from across the world every day.

One of my favourite aspects of my experience to date is that it’s been varied and has challenged me in different ways which has been great for my development.

Tell me about your career progression?

The career progression opportunities in PwC are excellent and when you join as a graduate you have the chance to progress quickly. With each year’s experience comes higher expectations and responsibilities. I’ve always felt positively challenged and supported at each stage of my career so far.

What’s your advice to graduates applying to the programme?

It’s a cliche but be yourself. Diversity of thought is core to PwC so don’t be afraid to share your ideas, interests and passions when applying.

- Shauna Bowers