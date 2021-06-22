Grad profile: ‘I was never treated like a graduate’

Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and what you studied in college

My name is Colm Murphy, I’m originally from Cork and I studied Business Information Systems in University College Cork.

How did you find out about the grad programme?

When I was in college, EY visited our campus in UCC and talked to us about careers with EY in financial services consulting with both domestic and global clients, so naturally I applied that night, and luckily was shortlisted for an interview.

What is the graduate programme like?

I always wanted to work between technology and capital markets, and the EY graduate programme gave me the opportunity to engage in that world from day one. It also offers a great support structure for new entrants with their buddy and career counsellor programmes to make sure your voice is heard in terms of driving your personal career direction.

I joined in 2019, so I was also lucky enough to avail of the in-person training and social events, which was great when you’re finding your feet in a new job and location.

Explain what the work experience was like

It was great. Within a couple of weeks, I rolled onto a major programme for one of the firm’s biggest financial services clients. I was never treated like a graduate, and was always trusted to perform and voice my opinions and direction on the project.

After that I actively sought roles with more responsibility and was supported in those new roles which created a great learning environment. It has been fantastic to get the chance to work with some of the best in class in an industry that I’m passionate about.

What do you plan to work as after the programme and why?

I plan to progress to more senior roles within EY and start leading out a team in the near future. I was lucky to start in an area I’m really interested in within a domestic client, but I’m now keen to expand into the global banks and investment banks, and I know that EY will support my ambitions to do this so it’s great to have that backing from your employer.

What’s your advice to graduates applying to the programme?

There will be hundreds of companies advertising roles to students, and many of them may be great companies, but for me the most important thing is for people to try to find some time and space to think about what/who they want to be professionally.

It can be tempting to look at colleagues and follow their path, which may seem sensible, but I think it’s more important to listen to your own voice in making these decisions. That should narrow your search to a role and industry.

- Shauna Bowers