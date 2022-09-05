Further education and PLCs: Popular areas of study

Apprenticeships are recognised schemes and programmes that offer on-the-ground training and accreditation, allowing apprentices to enter careers as laboratory technicians, accountants, plumbers, electricians, chefs, healthcare assistants, software developers and more. They generally last between two and four years, after which time an apprentice will be fully qualified.

In most cases, the onus is on the apprentice to find a suitable employer willing to participate in an apprenticeship scheme. Apprentices must sign a formal contract of apprenticeship, ensuring certain conditions are met and upheld, both by the employer and the apprentice. The employer pays the apprentice for the duration of the apprenticeship, and the rate of pay must be agreed between the apprentice and the employer.

Some organisations run their own apprenticeship schemes in collaboration with professional bodies, such as Accounting Technicians Ireland, the Insurance Institute and more. For these apprenticeships there is generally an approved list of companies with whom an apprentice may undertake their apprenticeship.

Prospective apprentices must be more than 16 years old and have achieved at least five D grades in their Junior Certificate, or similar. Apprenticeship schemes run by private organisations may have different criteria for applicants.

Arranged by industry sector, the apprenticeship.ie directory has detailed information on each of the national apprenticeship programmes available in Ireland.

PLC courses are NFQ level 5 or 6 courses that students may choose to pursue either as a springboard to further education, or as a direct path into a new career. Despite the name, these courses are not solely for those who have just recently completed their Leaving Cert, and adults returning to education are also eligible to apply, however, in most instances you must have completed secondary school and sat your Leaving Certificate exams to apply. If prospective students have relevant experience and a particular interest in a certain course but have not completed secondary school, they should contact the course co-ordinator directly for alternative access routes.

Most PLCs are delivered by Education and Training Boards, and are highly practical courses incorporating work experience, study and building core skills and competencies. PLCs generally have a participant contribution of €200 per year, with some exemptions available for those in specific circumstances. Colleges may also have an additional course fee, depending on the content of each course, to cover expenses.

Along with apprenticeships, PLCs, traineeships fall under the remit of FET. For more information visit the national learners’ database qualifax.ie.

Some popular areas of study include:

Hair and Beauty Management

Artistic and creative individuals with a flair for hair, make-up and beauty may wish to pursue a PLC in this area. There are many dozens of courses available across the country in the areas of hairdressing, hairdressing and beauty, beauty therapy, and make-up artistry. Most courses are NFQ level 5, however, there is a level 6 Advanced Hairdressing and Beauty Specialist course in Sallynoggin College in south Dublin. Some courses offer the opportunity to become International Therapy Examination Council and Quality and Qualifications Ireland certified.

Travel and Tourism

For confident and charismatic characters who enjoy interacting with people, pursuing a PLC course in the area of travel and tourism could be the first step on the journey to a varied and exciting career. There are many Tourism with Business level 5 courses on offer across the country, while there is also a level 5 Travel and Tourism with Airline Studies course in Stillorgan College. There is also a level 6 Advanced Tourism with Business course in Moate Business College, and a level 6 Tour Guiding course in Stillorgan College.

Healthcare

Compassionate and caring prospective students who are interested in pursuing careers in the area of healthcare and care should consider one of the many PLC courses that could kick-start long-lasting careers in this area. There are many level 5 Nursing Studies courses available across the country, as well as several level 5 courses in Healthcare Support, Community Health Services and Health Service Skills, all around Ireland. There are also level 5 Pharmacy Assistant PLCs in Killester College and Blackrock Further Education Institute.

Art and Design

For the creatives among us, there is a wide selection of PLC courses available to study art and design. Level 5 courses in Art, Craft & Design are available in several locations across the country. There are also more specific level 5 design courses on offer, such as Fashion Design, Interior Design and Graphic Design, available in several institutions around Ireland, and a level 5 course in Illustration & Design in Stillorgan College. Stillorgan College also offers both level 5 and 6 Photography courses, and a level 5 Animation course, while Ballyfermot College of Further Education offers an Illustration Techniques and Practices level 5 course and a level 6 Illustration course.

Administration

There are many administration PLC courses available across the country, varying from the very general, allowing those who complete the course to pursue any number of additional courses of career paths, or some more specific courses, for those who know exactly in which area they would like to work. There are many level 5 courses across the country in more general areas of administration, such as Office Informatics, Information Processing and Office Administration. Moate Business College also offers a level 5 Business & Office Administration course, and Dún Laoghaire Further Education Institute (DFEI) has a level 6 PLC in Office Administration and Management. Of the more specific areas of study within the realm of administration, Drogheda Institute of Further Education has a level 5 Office Admin with Medical Terminology course, while DFEI offers level 5 courses in Office Administration for Business, Legal and Medical Practices. Rathmines College has level 5 courses in both Medical Administration and Legal Administration, while Dundrum College provides a level 5 Legal Secretary Administrator course.

Fitness and Sport

For those interested in pursuing further study or careers in the area of fitness and sport, there are a bevy of PLC courses available across the country. There is a level 5 PLC in Sport, Anatomy & Nutrition in Moate Business College, as well as a number of level 5 Sports, Recreation and Exercise, and Outdoor Sport and Recreation courses on offer in academic institutions across Ireland. Sallynoggin College also offers a level 6 Pilates Teaching course, and a level 5 Yoga Teaching course.

Childcare

Kind and patient individuals with an interest in pursuing careers in caring and teaching for pre-primary school aged children, there are many PLCs available in this area. There is a range of level 5 Early Childhood Care and Education courses across Ireland, as well as an Early Childhood Care and Education (with Special Needs) level 5 in Moate Business College, which also offers an “advanced” level 6 version of the same course. St Louis Community School in Mayo has a level 5 Certificate in Childcare and SNA (Special Needs Assistant), while Dundrum College offers a level 5 Community Health Services course for those looking to pursue a career as an SNA. Progressive College Dublin offers an online level 6 course in Early Childhood Care and Education with Montessori.

Computing and Technology

For those with an interest in technology, PLC courses in the area of IT are plentiful across the country, and range from the broad to the specific. Courses such as Computer Science, Software Development and Computer Programming, to Computer Networks and Cybersecurity and Games Design are on offer in each of the four provinces, providing students with the opportunity to gain practical experience in the world of IT, before entering any number of fast-paced career paths in the world of technology.

Animal Care

Compassionate people with a love of animals may be interested in undertaking a PLC in the area of animal care. There are a wide range of Animal Care level 5 courses on offer in institutions across Ireland, as well as a level 5 Animal Science course in Killester College, which also offers a level 6 Advanced Animal Science course. There are also several Horsemanship level 5 courses available, in Wicklow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Carlow, Mayo, Sligo, Limerick and Clare.

Business Studies and Accounting

If you are interested in building a strong foundation in business, either to pursue further studies or otherwise, there is a wide selection of business and accounting related PLCs on offer across the country. For those specifically looking for a PLC that can lead directly on to study at university level, DFEI has a pre-university Business with Law course, while Drogheda Institute of Further Education offers a pre-university Business with Accounting course, both at NFQ level 5. There are also many level 5 courses in Business Studies and Business Administration across Ireland, as well as a level 5 course in Business with Accounting and Marketing in Riversdale College, and level 5 courses in Business and Finance, Business and IT Studies, and Accountancy, Business and Taxation, all on offer at Rathmines College.