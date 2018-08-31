Electric Picnic, Leap Card woes, Netflix and Jaffa Cakes

From the weather to driving directions and camping spots, here’s your go-to guide to Electric Picnic 2018. Louise Bruton reports.

If you are one of the lucky ones that are going to the picnic it might not be a bad idea to print out the stage times . Read more here.

While on the subject of the Electric Picnic, Aideen Gough, a student at UCC, was the winner of the Student Hub competition for tickets to the festival. For those who entered, thank you for doing so and keep an eye out for more competitions throughout the year.

In other news, there is a “serious flaw” in the Student Leap Card system which allows college agents access to the personal details of a large number of students across the country, without their knowledge. Jack Power reports.

Trinity College Dublin’s catering unit is planning to spend more than €1,600 a week on wine solely for private events, with the average bottle set to cost just over €20. Peter Hamilton reports.

Ever since hearing that the England football team takes Jaffa cakes when it goes on tour, I’ve looked at them with fresh eyes. What is it about the spongy treat that makes it so popular? Rose Costello answers the question on everyone’s lips.

The nine best Netflix shows to watch in September: ‘Maniac’ is the most eagerly-awaited show of the streaming service’s autumn offerings, writes Jennifer Gannon.

This month more than 50,000 students received CAO offers for places in third-level colleges amid a national accommodation crisis, with many wondering how they will find accommodation in the face of rising rents and a housing shortage. In this article, Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh, Lorcán Ó Maoileannaigh and Megan Reilly ask the question: If we don’t support students, how can we expect our society to flourish?