Young brothers missing from North found safe and well in Tipperary

Two young brothers who were reported missing in Northern Ireland earlier this month have been found safe and well.

Patrick (5) and Fabricio Horvath (8) were located in Co Tipperary on Tuesday afternoon, and have since been returned home to Northern Ireland.

Three people – two women in their 50s and 30s and one man aged in his 40s – have been arrested.

They are being detained at Templemore and Nenagh Garda stations.

The arrests were made under the Non-fatal Offences Against the Persons Act, 1997.