Tree surgeon accused over bonfire mosque replica burning claims he was unaware of effigy

A bonfire made of wooden pallets with a replica of a mosque at the top in Moygashel, Co Tyrone, in July. Photograph: Getty

A tree surgeon charged with incitement to hatred for allegedly helping place a replica mosque on top of a loyalist bonfire was an unwitting “fool abroad”, the High Court in Belfast has heard.

Brian Neill (57) claims he knew nothing about the effigy before it was unveiled at the site in Moygashel, Co Tyrone on July 8th last.

The bonfire, which also featured banners calling for tighter immigration controls and an end to the “threat from radical Islam”, was set ablaze before police could move in to seize the effigy.

Neill, from Hollow Mills, New Mills, Dungannon, is accused of displaying threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour over his alleged role in the incident.

During a failed application for bail, prosecutors said he was identified joining other men who were wearing balaclavas in climbing up on to the bonfire with the signs and a structure covered by tarpaulin.

When the covering was removed, it revealed a replica mosque at the summit of the pyre, accompanied by Arabic writing translated to read “Islamic fascism”.

Crown counsel Sarah Minford said the men then climbed back down and ran into a crowd of up to 100 people, some of whom put up umbrellas to frustrate a police helicopter’s efforts at identification.

Neill, believed to be the only unmasked member of the group involved in erecting the signs, was arrested later after police stopped a car. An examination of his phone revealed images and videos which appeared to show him on top of the bonfire.

He told police he was at the site having a beer when three men wearing balaclavas sought his help to move an unknown item covered by tarpaulin.

“He said he may have been asked to assist because he is a tree surgeon,” Minford said.

Neill claimed he was unaware what was under the cover and denied having any issues with immigrants or Muslims.

“He said he was aware of the controversy around the bonfire in Moygashel, he had asked earlier in the evening what was on top of the bonfire and was told ‘you’ll see shortly’,” the prosecutor added.

Opposing bail, she stressed the strength of public feeling about the offence.

“The incident made national headlines and had extensive social media coverage,” Minford said.

Defence counsel Patrick Taggart accepted that burning a replica mosque was clearly intended to stir up hatred.

“I have no difficulty in criticising that as absolutely abhorrent,” he said.

[ Man arrested over Moygashel bonfire claims he was enlisted due to his work as tree surgeonOpens in new window ]

Taggart told the court Neill was only approached to scale the bonfire because of his job and insisted the mosque was not unveiled until he climbed down.

“He’s in a different bracket to those who were wearing balaclavas and knew what was going on,” he said. “He stupidly got himself involved and he regrets that he ever got on top of the bonfire.”

However, the judge held that Neill must remain in custody.