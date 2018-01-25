Woman (83) hurt after four men ransacked property

A woman in her eighties suffered severe injuries after falling from a upstairs window while trying to flee a gang of burglars in her home.

The 83-year-old woman was found in the garden of her house at Sydney Street in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone shortly after four men ransacked the property. It is understood she has suffered a fractured spine and damage to her skull and pelvis.

Police believe the pensioner may have fallen from an upstairs window shortly after 9pm on Tuesday.

An attempted murder investigation has begun.

The woman was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital where her condition is described as critical.

The four suspects fled in a black coloured car in the direction of Moore Street.

PSNI Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland the PSNI was treating the incident as “attempted murder”.

“We are looking for two cars. The first is a dark coloured car with the licence plate GK56AEG. The second car is silver with the licence plate 06WX6313. We believe both plates were false.”

He said the PSNI was working with An Garda Síochána. Anyone who was in the area, particularly those with dashcam footage, is being asked to contact police at Dungannon.

Police are investigating a possible link between the incident and three other reported burglaries which occurred in Aghaloo Close in Aughnacloy, Richmond Park in Ballygawley and in McDowell Terrace in Seskinore on Tuesday, as well as a separate report of a similar suspicious vehicle.

The PSNI said there was no evidence the gang targeted an elderly person.

The woman is understood to be a widow and the mother of two boys.

DUP leader Arlene Foster, who is an MLA for the area, said the assault was depraved and said the actions of the burglars were “impossible to fathom”.

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew said there was no place for attacks like this. “It is extremely concerning as there were similar burglaries in the area that night”.

“It was a disgusting incident and the community in Aughnacloy are genuinely shocked about what

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact the PSNI at in Dungannon by dialling 101, quoting reference 1218 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0044 800 555 111. - PA