Two men arrested in connection with 1990 murder of Dessie Fox

Gardaí have arrested two men as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of Dessie Fox on September 30th, 1990.

Mr Fox had been driving from his home in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, to a race meeting when his car was intercepted by a number of armed men at Healy’s Bridge, Prosperous in Co Kildare. He sustained a gunshot wound during the incident and died at the scene.

A black leather briefcase containing a large quantity of cash was stolen from Mr Fox’s car, along with a canvas money bag, billheads with name, a portable car phone and car keys. The canvas bag and car phone were later recovered.

The two men, aged 50 and 61, were arrested in Dublin on Tuesday morning during an operation involving gardaí from the Kildare Division and members of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation. They are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Naas and Leixlip Garda Stations.

Investigating gardaí continue to appeal for information in the 27-year-old case. Gardaí believe there are people with crucial information that may now be in a position to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.