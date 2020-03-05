Three teenagers appear in court in relation to murder of Cork student

Three teenagers have appeared in court charged with offences relating to the murder of Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) student Cameron Blair in the city on January 16th.

Cameron Blair (20) died at Cork University Hospital on January 16th after being stabbed in the neck while attending a party on Bandon Road on the southside of Cork city.

At a sitting of Cork Juvenile Court Detective this morning Sgt Martin Canny gave evidence of the arrest charge and caution of a 14-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons. The teenager made no reply when the charges were put to him after caution.

He will go on trial in relation to a charge of violent disorder contrary to Section 15 of the Criminal Justice Act 19. He also faces one count of producing an article capable of inflicting serious harm contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990. The alleged offences occurred on Bandon Road in Cork on January 16th last.

Insp Brian O’Donovan said that the DPP had directed the case be sent forward for trial at the current sittings of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin. He stated the teenager had no objection to the agreed bail conditions. He will continue to reside at his home, obey a curfew from 7pm to 7am and sign on daily at his local Garda station.

Solicitor Emma Leahy made an application for free legal aid – which was granted. She said the matter was serious and required a senior counsel. Judge Mary Dorgan granted free legal aid in the case.

Judge Dorgan declined to hear the case of another teenager (18) charged with the same offences arising out of his age. She directed he be sent to Cork District Court in Anglesea Street so the case could be heard in an adult setting. The teenager brought from Washington Street courthouse to Anglesea Street.

Det Sgt Canny told Cork District Court the 18-year-old had been charged with producing a knife and engaging in a violent disorder on January 16th at Bandon Road in Cork city.

In reply to the violent disorder charge where it specified he engaged with the two co-accused the youth said “I wasn’t in any argument against anyone with [two named co-accused].”

A book of evidence was served on the youth, and he was sent forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Dublin.

Defence solicitor Shane Collins-Daly applied for free legal aid to be extended to a barrister and senior counsel for the trial. Judge Olann Kelleher agreed to the application.

While it is legally permissible to name the 18-year-old he is not being named because of the likelihood of identifying his two-co accused who are under the age of 18.

Judge Kelleher remanded the youth on bail on condition he would reside at home, keep a 10pm to 7am curfew and sign daily at his local Garda station.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old boy previously charged with the murder of Cameron Blair has been sent forward for trial to the current sittings of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin. Legal aid was granted in the name of Eddie Burke solicitor after an application was made to Judge Mary Dorgan.

The youth first appeared before Cork District Court in January where he was charged with the murder of Mr Blair at Bandon Road on the southside of Cork city. He made no reply to the charge of murder when it was first put to him after caution. The youth will remain in detention in Oberstown until his next court appearance.

Mr Blair, who was a native of Ballinascarthy in west Cork, was a second-year chemical engineering student at CIT.