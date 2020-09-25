Teenager dies after road crash in Co Mayo

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a 19-year-old man died in a road traffic crash in Co Mayo on Thursday.

Shortly before 11pm, gardaí received a report of a serious incident on the N60 Ballyhaunis to Ballinlough Road in the Cloonafarna area, close to the Roscommon border.

A man, aged 19, was pronounced dead at the scene and another man, aged 21, was transferred to Mayo University Hospital by ambulance. His injuries are not believed to be serious.

The scene was attended by gardaí, the fire service and ambulance service personnel.

The road is currently closed with diversions through Cloonfad from the Ballyhaunis side and also from Ballinlough.

It is expected to remain closed throughout Friday morning while a forensic collision investigation is conducted.

The circumstances of the fatal road traffic collision are being investigated by gardaí from Claremorris who are appealing to any persons who travelled along the N60 between 10:30pm and 11.15pm on Thursday to check for dash cam footage and to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Claremorris on 094 9372080 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.