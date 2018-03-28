Stuart Olding: ‘I am sorry for the hurt that was caused to the complainant’

Ireland and Ulster rugby player Stuart Olding has apologised to the woman who accused him and fellow player Paddy Jackson of rape.

Mr Jackson and Mr Olding were acquitted by a jury at Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday.

Speaking outside court, Mr Olding thanked his legal team and his family. In a statement read out by his solicitor Paul Dougan, Mr Olding apologied to the woman at the centre of the case.

“I want to acknowledge publicly that though I committed no criminal offence on the evening of the 28th of June 2016, I regret deeply the events of that evening.

“I want to acknowledge that the complainant came to court and gave evidence about her perception of those events.

“I am sorry for the hurt that was caused to the complainant. It was never my intention to cause any upset to anyone on that night.

“I don’t agree with her perception of events, and I maintain that everything that happened that evening was consensual.”