Man (25) arrested in Republic after robbery in North
Suspect assaulted taxi driver with knife, forced him to drive over Border to Donegal
The man remains in custody at Buncrana Garda station. Photograph: Google Street View
A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Co Donegal following a robbery in Northern Ireland on Saturday evening.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it received a report that a shop on Culmore Road, Co Derry, had been robbed at knifepoint at about 7.30pm on Saturday.
After the man left the shop, witnesses said he pulled a knife on a taxi driver and forced him to drive across the Border, according to the PSNI. The taxi was located near Muff, Co Donegal.
An Garda Síochána arrested the man and a sum of money was recovered from the vehicle.
It is understood the taxi driver was assaulted and injured during the incident and received eight staples to a wound in his head.
The arrested man remained in custody at Buncrana Garda station on Monday morning.